The beginner’s guide to festival fashion

From playsuits to parkas, here’s what to pack, whatever the weather. By Katie Wright.

Festival season is when we can really have fun with fashion, busting out sassy sequins and rainbow hues, ready to dance all day and night.

But, since any outdoor pursuit in this part of the world is dependent on the whims of the weather, you’ll also need to make a few practical purchases before you depart for a weekend of field-based debauchery.

By failing to prepare you are preparing to fail, as they say, so if you’re heading to a music festival this summer, you’d better pack appropriately.

To that end, we’ve rounded up a bunch of jazzy outfits for your best-case scenario – non-stop sunshine – plus the coolest wellies and waterproofs for if (or should that be when?) the heavens open.

Strike the right sartorial balance with these key buys…

Festival fun

Even if you are blessed with glorious weather, don’t be tempted to dress like you’re going to the beach.

Your favourite floaty maxi dress will like end up with very dirty hems, or covered in beer, so save it for holiday time.

Instead, a playsuit is the perfect festival friend, ideal for frolicking in fields and teaming with sandals or wellies.

Sequins are practically compulsory, so throw a sequinned cape over your playsuit or pair a glittering top with your favourite denim shorts.

If it’s dry under foot (hooray!), tap into this season’s sporty sandal trend – these comfy but cool styles won’t leave you with blisters, now matter how long you boogie.

Finally, you’ll need a trusty little bag to keep your valuables safe and a bumbag is the answer (worn in the modern cross-body style, of course).

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Pale Pink All Over Sequin Playsuit, currently reduced to £25 from £49

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Orange Tropical Print Playsuit, currently reduced to £15.40 from £22; Natural Flavia Sliders, reduced to £7 from £20

(New Look/PA)

New Look Multicoloured Tassel Sequin Cape, £19.99

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Purple Animal Sequin Sport Rib Top, currently reduced to £23 from £45

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Kyra Denim Shorts, £35

(Office/PA)

Office Marshall Chunky Multi Strap Sandals, £45

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Sequin Belt Bag, £25

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Textured Woven White Belt Bag, £32

Practical picks

Don’t let a little precipitation dampen your spirits – just keep calm, throw on a waterproof and carry on partying.

This summer, take your pick from transparent raincoats and bright parka macs that will keep you dry without cramping your style.

Complete your wet-weather look with a pair of patent or glitter wellies. These shiny boots are so fun you might even find yourself praying for rain…

(Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s Graduate Fashion Week Pink Check Transparent Raincoat, currently reduced to £17.50 from £35

(Yours/PA)

Yours Pink Pocket Parka Jacket With Hood, currently reduced to £19.19 from £23.99

(White Stuff/PA)

White Stuff PacAMac, £39.95

(Shoezone/PA)

Shoezone Womens Black Multi Glitter Wellington Boots, £14.99

(Deichmann/PA)

Graceland Magenta Long Leg Wellington Boots, £19.99, Deichmann

