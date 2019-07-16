5 polka dot dresses that will make you feel like a Pretty Woman

Can you believe it’s nearly three decades since Julia Roberts starred in the modern classic movie Pretty Woman?

Next year marks 30 years since the release of the romcom in which Roberts stars as Vivian Ward, a call girl hired to act as the girlfriend of Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) as he wheels and deals in the business world.

At the start of the film, Vivian’s outfits are pretty risque, and while her bodycon minidress and thigh-high leather boots combo isn’t a look we’d dare to rock (except for fancy dress, that is), there’s one ensemble that has recently inspired a host of copycat designs.

We’re talking about the brown and white polka dot dress she wears to the polo match, accessorised with a ladylike hat and white gloves.

Now, there are so many different brown spotted dresses in the shops, it’s easy to find your perfect version.

For an accurate homage, the dress should be in a muted cafe au lait shade and worn with a wide belt, but we say ditch the hat and gloves (unless you are in fact doing fancy dress).

There are lots of cute wrap styles with ruffle details that are flattering for curvy figures, while a dressy one-shoulder number makes a gorgeous wedding guest option.

From taupe to tan, terracotta to milk chocolate, there’s a shade for every skin tone, too.

Here’s our pick of best Pretty Woman-inspired dresses…

(Warehouse/PA)

1. Warehouse Tan Polka Dot Midi Wrap Dress, £49

(Wallis/PA)

2. Wallis Petite Taupe Polka Dot Wrap Dress, £50

(Next/PA)

3. Next Tan Off The Shoulder Dress, £25

(Boohoo/PA)

4. Boohoo Satin Terracotta Polka Dot Frill Detail Midi Dress, £22.50 (was £25)

(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

5. Pretty Little Thing Chocolate Polka Dot One Shoulder Ruffle Detail Pleated Midi Dress, £28 (was £32)

© Press Association 2019