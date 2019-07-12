The best space-saving palettes to pack for your summer holiday

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.

Taking make-up away when you travel is fraught with risks. Will your beloved Ruby Woo lippie melt in the heat? Will that tube of BB cream explode in your luggage? Will your favourite Huda Beauty highlighter smash and cover everything else in a fine dusting of holographic powder?

Plus, when you add it all up, that stuff is heavy, and no one wants to have to pay for excess baggage or – heaven forbid – downsize at the check-in desk.

We can’t solve all these conundrums, unfortunately, but one way to take the hassle out of packing for a summer trip is with a make-up palette.

With a range of brands now offering customisable trays, you can curate your perfect holiday kit, or choose from the season’s coolest new edits for eyes and cheeks.

Here’s our pick of the best space-savers for summer…

(Benecos/PA)

1. Benecos It Pieces Refillable Makeup Palette in Freaking Hot, £26.45, Pravera

With the new It Pieces collection from affordable eco brand Benecos, you start with an empty palette (£5.65) then fill it with interchangeable refills, choosing from pressed powder, contour, blush, highlighter, bronzer and eyeshadow.

Can’t decide what to go for? There are also two pre-filled palettes, the warm-toned Freaking Hot and cool-toned Pretty Cold.

(Tropic/PA)

2. Tropic Colour Palette with five trays, £68

Tropic’s travel-friendly palette lets you slot up to seven pans from a choice of 13 different products, including concealer, brow gel, highlighter and eyeshadow, with prices starting from £8.

The magnetic pans snap in, so there’s no danger of them being dislodged, plus it comes with a big mirror for easy on-the-go touch-ups.

(Revolution/PA)

3. Revolution Pro Colour Focus Palette in Black Earth & Stone, £12

All of Revolution’s eyeshadow palettes come with round pans that snap in and out, so you can tailor the selection to suit your trip.

The gorgeous metallic and pinky hues of the new Earth & Stone palette are ideal for a romantic Mediterranean getaway, but you might want to swap in some brighter shades if you’re heading for a week of partying in Ibiza with your girl gang.

(Make Beauty/PA)

4. Make Beauty Nude Palette, £32, Net-a-Porter

An expert does-it-all edit from NYC-based brand Make, the Nude Palette features eight eyeshadows in neutral tones (half matte, half shimmering) plus a pair of sheer cream colours in pink and coral, that can be used on your lips or cheeks.

(Guerlain/PA)

5. Guerlain Terracotta Contour & Glow Palette, £45, Escentual

Guerlain’s bronzers are second to none and this chic compact contains everything you need to enhance your holiday glow, combining matte contour and bronzing powder with shimmering rose blush and highlighter.

(Zoeva/PA)

6. Zoeva Soft Sun Voyager Eye Palette, £15, Beauty Bay

This small but perfectly formed palette from Zoeva is designed to enhance your eyes, but thanks to the pink and tan shades, the matte powders could easily double up as blush, contour or bronzer, meaning fewer products for you to pack.

(Misslyn/PA)

7. Misslyn Travel Kit All In One Teint Palette, £14.50, Beauty Bay

Housed in an adorable Parisian-themed palette, this great value skin-enhancing quartet features bronzer, highlighter, blush and fixing powder, making it ideal for trips to humid destinations.

It’s available in two shades, peachy Globetrotter for warm-toned complexions and Jetsetter for cool tones.

© Press Association 2019