Take a bow: How to wear summer’s biggest party fashion trend

11th Jul 19 | Beauty

Supersized bows were all over the spring/summer catwalks. Katie Wright has the trend all tied up.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

More than just a fastening, bows were a major fashion statement on the spring/summer catwalks, with swathes of silk looped to create huge 3D embellishments on gowns at Valentino and Emilia Wickstead, two houses know their incredible eveningwear.

Even the usually irreverent Jeremy Scott sent a regal red cape knotted with a bow down the runway at Moschino – it seems last year’s royal wedding double-whammy was still on the minds of designers when they were sketching for spring.

Oversized ribbons also adorned black cocktail dresses at Richard Quinn and Celine, giving the look at an Eighties edge, and it’s already proved popular on the red carpet, with model Alek Wek choosing one of Wickstead’s bow-backed dresses for the British Fashion Awards.

At the Met Gala in May, Elizabeth Debicki was perfectly dressed for the ‘camp’ theme in a powder pink bow-topped gown by Salvatore Ferragamo.

Alek Wek attending the Fashion Awards in association with Swarovski held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London
Model Alek Wek in Emilia Wickstead at the Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)

But how do you wear the supersized bow look if you haven’t got a glitzy gala event to go to?

Luckily, the high street’s interpretations of the trend are a lot more wearable – they’re still perfect for partying though.

View this post on Instagram

21….. @hoooooyeony

A post shared by Alexandre Vauthier Official (@alexandrevauthier) on

Whether it’s a wedding, garden party or birthday night-out, a catwalk-inspired pencil dress with bow detailing on the top half is always a winner.

Play up the Eighties associations with diamante detailing, luxe satin or velvet textures and one-shoulder silhouettes.

Elizabeth Debicki attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA.
Elizabeth Debicki in a bow detail Salvatore Ferragamo gown at the Met Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Colour-wise, keep it simple with monochrome hues and a lipstick shade as an accent – think scarlet, fuchsia or frosted pink.

You can BYOB (bring your own bow) with a silk scarf tied around your neck, or a bow-adorned scrunchie to top off your look – huge hair bows were also big news on the catwalks.

View this post on Instagram

🎀Beautiful skin, hair, bows & headpieces from the stunning @emiliawickstead show. Hands down my favourite of LFWSS19🎀 Production: @studioboum PR: @thecommsstore Show Stylist: @levymelissa Casting: @amcasting Venue: Phillips Gallery Scent: @diptyque Make up: @lordandberry_official @naokoscintu Hair: @aveda @benjaminmullerhair @headmasters Skincare: @omorovicza Jewellery: @jessicamccormackdiamonds Head accessories: @jtmillinery Undergarments: @triumphlingerie . . . . . #LFWSS19 #springsummer19 #emiliawickstead #studioboum #omorovicza #jessicamccormackdiamonds #benjaminmullerhair #naokoscintu #aveda #londonfashionweekcatwalk #thecommsstore #amcasting #diptyqye #lordandberry #jtmillinery

A post shared by Kimberley Larmouth Photography (@kimberleylarmouthphotography) on

Ready to take a bow? Here’s our pick of the best catwalk-inspired pieces on the high street…

Coast Bow Back Bandeau Bodice; Split Front Full Maxi Skirt
(Coast/PA)

Coast Bow Back Bandeau Bodice, £89; Split Front Full Maxi Skirt, £159

Roman Black Bow Detail Dress
(Roman/PA)

Roman Black Bow Detail Dress, currently reduced to £35 from £48

River Island Black Velvet Bow Bodycon Dress
(River Island/PA)

River Island Black Velvet Bow Bodycon Dress, currently reduced to £15 from £36

Pretty Little Thing White Bow Detail Midi Dress
(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

Pretty Little Thing White Bow Detail Midi Dress, currently reduced to £18 from £20

The Fashion Bible Darcy Red Bow Dress
(Silk Fred/PA)

The Fashion Bible Darcy Red Bow Dress, £29.99, Silk Fred

Bonprix Rose Print Dress
(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Rose Print Dress, from £34.99

Lovers + Friends Kendall Blouse; Grlfrnd Helena High-Rise Cut Off Shorts,
(Revolve/PA)

Lovers + Friends Kendall Blouse, £126; Grlfrnd Helena High-Rise Cut Off Shorts, currently reduced to £103 from £156, Revolve

Accessorize Emily PU Bow Clutch Bag
(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Emily PU Bow Clutch Bag, £25

Lipsy Lightweight Pleated Wrap Scarf
(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Lightweight Pleated Wrap Scarf, £25, Next

New Look Pale Pink Bow Hairband
(New Look/PA)

New Look Pale Pink Bow Hairband, £3.99

Lipsy Bow Mule Sandals
(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Bow Mule Sandals, £24, Next

