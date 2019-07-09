Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

The designer has shared more details about her forthcoming range.

Back in February, Victoria Beckham confirmed what had been rumoured for a long time: She announced she’d be launching her own cosmetics brand.

Now, the singer turned fashion designer says she’s very close to fully unveiling the collection.

“Today I’m on set shooting for something that I’ve been working on for a very long time and I am so, so excited,” she said in a video posted on Instagram with the tag #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.

“I cannot believe it’s finally here, I’ve been working on this secret project for a long, long time and you’re gonna love it. Coming very, very soon.”

The 45-year-old, who celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with husband David last week, shared some other photos from on set, and has talked in interviews about what her beauty collection will include.

So ahead of the launch, here’s everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham Beauty…

The collection goes beyond skincare and make-up

“I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in make-up, skincare, fragrance and wellness, that I feel I need in my own life,” Beckham said when she announced the brand in February.

At the shoot yesterday Beckham appeared to be wearing at least two different make-up looks and she was shown using black under-eye masks to prep her skin, but it’s not clear whether the masks are from her collection or whether she’s keeping all the skincare under wraps.

There’s a focus on clean beauty

Beckham used the tag #cleanbeauty on all the new posts, the first time she’s used the term to describe her range.

While there’s isn’t one specific definition for ‘clean beauty’, it generally means products that don’t contain irritants such as artificial colours, mineral oils, silicone, SLS (sodium lauryl sulphate) and parabens.

It will be interesting to see how many of these common culprits Victoria Beckham Beauty products really contain when the full ingredient lists are revealed.

The make-up is about a natural glam look

Judging by her looks on set, the make-up products focus on Beckham’s trademark dewy skin, with subtle eye make-up and nude lips.

The boldest look featured a dark smoky eye, so don’t expect any on-trend neon eyeshadow or holographic lip gloss – VB is all about timeless classics.

It probably won’t be cheap

“Victoria has an innate love of beauty that started when she was very young, and has continued unabated,” said Sarah Creal, co-founder and CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty, when the brand was announced.

“This authenticity is going to infuse the entire business strategy, and because everything will be directly overseen by Victoria, the line will be elevated and impeccably curated.”

‘Elevated’ is fashion speak for luxurious, so expect premium packaging and prices to match.

Beckham will be retailing the collection herself

Unlike her previous make-up collaboration with Estee Lauder, as this is her own-brand, Beckham will be selling direct to the customer, most likely through her fashion label’s website.

“I was going direct to the consumer with regards to fashion before I had a standalone store, so this isn’t new to me,” she said.

© Press Association 2019