Top off your holiday look with the 3 hottest hat trends of the summer

9th Jul 19 | Beauty

These are the hats to be seen in this season, says Katie Wright.

A hat is a holiday must-have, for both sun protection and style purposes, and if you want to be on-trend for SS19, there are only three trends you need to know about.

From sporty to sophisticated, here is the season’s hottest headgear…

Bucket hats

The all-American surfer girl was a muse for many a designer on the SS19 catwalks, with wetsuit-inspired swimwear at Sportmax, Jaws T-shirts at Calvin Klein and tons of tie-dye denim.

The only hat you’d catch a surfboard-toting gal in? A bucket hat, of course, and now you can find the Nineties favourite all over the high street.

New Look Blue Acid Wash Bucket Hat
(New Look/PA)

New Look Blue Acid Wash Bucket Hat, £7.99

Next Denim Reversible Bucket Hat
(Next/PA)

Next Denim Reversible Bucket Hat, £12

Topshop Orange Topstitch Bucket Hat
(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Orange Topstitch Bucket Hat, £14

Boho hats

There was a huge focus on craftsmanship in the spring/summer collections, with crochet, macramé and other weaving techniques on display at JW Anderson, Alexander McQueen and Jacquemus.

A straw tote has become the designer ‘It’ bag of the season, and the trend lends itself beautifully to millinery too, in the form of floppy wide-brimmed woven sun hats.

The key to nailing this look? Look for bleached colours and raw edges – it should look like you haggled for your hat at a night market in Ibiza, not grabbed it in the Zara summer sale.

Next Black Raw Edge Floppy Hat
(Next/PA)

Next Black Raw Edge Floppy Hat, £16

Accessorize Raffia Edge Floppy Hat
(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Raffia Edge Floppy Hat, £25

Bonprix Straw Sun Hat
(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Straw Sun Hat, £16.99

Ladylike hats

What can only be described as the ‘My Fair Lady look’ took top billing at Simone Rocha, Erdem and Emilia Wickstead with humongous hats festooned with feathers or draped with lace veils.

Obviously, this isn’t the easiest trend to pull off unless you’re heading to the races (or a very glamorous funeral, perhaps), but you can take inspiration from the catwalks with a ladylike sun hat.

Think wide-brimmed straw styles in monochrome colours with a neat ribbon or scarf tied round the crown.

Dorothy Perkins White Wide Brim Floppy Hat
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins White Wide Brim Floppy Hat, £5 (was £10)

New Look Black Woven Straw Boater Hat
(New Look/PA)

New Look Black Woven Straw Boater Hat, £12.99

Joe Browns Out In The Wild Hat
(Joe Browns/PA)

Joe Browns Out In The Wild Hat, £15

