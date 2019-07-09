V-bar bikinis: The new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want to copy this summer

This year’s series of Love Island has kept us glued to our screens with its jaw-dropping drama, super quotable phrases and endless opportunity for memes.

And while Curtis’ indecision over Amy and Maura’s one-liners are worth tuning in for alone, we can’t deny part of us rushes home each night simply to see what the islanders are wearing.

Love them or hate them, this year’s hopefuls are a pretty stylish bunch, and we’ve already seen loads of micro-trends that are sure to influence our summer wardrobes (hello flared co-ords and embellished jumpsuits).

As always though, the Love Island crew truly bring their fashion A-game when they’re lying poolside in their swimwear – and there’s one particular style that’s reigned supreme in the villa this year.

Dubbed the ‘v-bar’ bikini, everyone from Molly Mae to recently-dumped Yewande has been rocking the trend over the past few weeks.

It’s a super-flattering style that cuts out the front part of the bra cups. The effect creates a distinctive upside-down ‘v’ shape at the centre of the chest, showing more of your cleavage than a regular bikini.

While it’s a bit more daring than most, there are some serious benefits to the trend. Unlike the tricky ‘underboob’ styles, the great thing about this gem of a bikini is that you don’t have to be naturally blessed in the chest department to rock it.

Yep, thanks to the cut-out detailing, it gives the flattering illusion of a fuller cup, no matter your actual measurements.

If you fancy throwing one in your suitcase this summer, there are plenty of versions on the high street, so you can immediately get the look at home (or you know, on a nice beach in the Maldives).

We particularly love this one by Jaded London at Topshop (£45, topshop.com), which has a killer Versace-inspired print sure to make a splash in any beach or pool scenario where there’s a smartphone camera involved.

(Topshop/PA)

If you’d rather stick to one solid colour though, you can’t go wrong with this red number by SilkFred (£39, silkfred.com), which is double-lined and has removable extra padding to keep you covered and comfortable.

(SilkFred/PA)

For those on a tight budget, Shein has your vacay style sorted too with this super affordable take on the trend (£8.99, shein.com). We love the super cute stripe print.

Basically, if your bikini is looking a bit worse for wear after last year’s hols, we’d say it’s definitely the excuse you need to treat yourself.

We can just imagine ourselves kicking back on a bean bag a la Molly Mae, soaking up the Majorcan rays in one of these bad boys. Now, if only we had a Tommy Fury to bring us a cup of tea at the same time…

© Press Association 2019