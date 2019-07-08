Megan Barton-Hanson and Tess Holliday launch Get Body Posi movement with a 4-step guide to self-love

8th Jul 19

The celebs have teamed up with tanning brand Isle of Paradise on a new campaign.

As the world’s most famous plus size model and a former Love Island star, Tess Holliday and Megan Barton-Hanson know what it’s like to face criticism for their looks.

Size 24 star Holliday has been accused of promoting obesity, while Barton-Hanson came under fire for cosmetic surgery procedures she’d previously undergone, during her stint on the reality dating show last year.

But neither has ever let online trolls or the media affect their self-esteem, which is why they’re the perfect pair to front a campaign promoting body positivity.

Called ‘Get Body Posi’, the movement is founded by tanning brand Isle of Paradise and is the brainchild of founder Jules Von Hep.

(left to right) Simone Powderly, Megan Barton Hanson, Jules Von Hep, Tess Holliday and Danielle Peazer
Simone Powderly, Megan Barton Hanson, Jules Von Hep, Tess Holliday and Danielle Peazer (Isle of Paradise/PA)

It aims to put body acceptance at the top of the beauty industry agenda and to help people of all ages, sizes and ethnicities to feel as confident as the famous ladies fronting the campaign.

To that end, Von Hep has produced a free guide to self-love which will be delivered to your inbox when you enter your email address on the Isle of Paradise website.

The 31-page illustrated guide details the founder’s journey from experiencing fat shaming, self harming and a homophobic attack, to feeling happy in his own skin.

It breaks down the journey to self-love into four key principles: body acceptance; banishing comparison; finding your happy and practising self-love every day.

“I believe in the life changing power that body acceptance can give you and have learnt this through my own experiences – finding every source of light in your darkest moments and gravitating towards this energy,” Von Hep says. “Every day I remind myself that all I have to do is ‘feed my happy’.”

Barton Hanson says she, too, has struggled with confidence in the past: “I was that geeky teen and I didn’t like much about myself. I’ve been working to change that and accept myself.”

The 25-year-old says that she’s learned in recent years that confidence comes from within.

“I’ve had work done and while it made me feel better about certain things in my life, it definitely wasn’t the ‘fix’ to my problems.

“You need a genuine love for yourself and no surgeon or no amount of money can give you that. That comes from you loving you.”

The Get Body Posi launch also includes a number of Instagram stars including fitness guru Danielle Peazer and fashion and beauty influencer Tess Daly, who has become a role model for those with disabilities.

“Being invited to take part in this campaign challenged me to face my insecurities head-on as I was putting myself in a situation where I would be relinquishing control over what people were to see of me,” Daly says.

“We all look completely different, but we all look beautiful in our own way. I’ve vowed never to be so hard on my tummy again.”

Just here to serve you some green eyed, smokey spice on this otherwise lacklustre Thursday evening 💁🏻‍♀️Also, you guys often ask me how I do my brows so I thought I’d include them in the video for a change ❤️ CONTACT LENSES: @solotica_uk Hidrocor Rio Copacabana lenses LIPS: @kkwbeauty Pink 3 lip liner & Pink 3 lipstick EYES: @plouise_makeup_academy eye base shade 2 (code TESSDALY10), @anastasiabeverlyhills Sultry palette, @lickandlashbeauty Zara lashes, @nyxcosmetics_uk Wonder Pencil, @givenchybeauty PhenomenEyes mascara BROWS: @muacosmetics Dark Brown Precise Brow Definer & @anastasiabeverlyhills Granite Brow Gel FACE: @muacosmetics Longwear Matte Finish foundation (164), @toofaced Born This concealer, @muacosmetics Tiger Lily cream blush, @beautybakeriemakeup translucent powder, @rcmamakeup 5 part ‘Shinto’ palette, @anastasiabeverlyhills Saddle bronzer GLOW: @anastasiabeverlyhills x @amrezy highlighter – – – #norvina #abhsultry #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #plouise #anastasiasoare #kkwbeauty #norvina #beautybay #peachyqueenblog #nyxcosmetics_uk #soloticauk #morphebrushes

Ready to Get Body Posi yourself? Head over to the Isle of Paradise website to download the guide and start your journey to self-acceptance.

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Sir Ringo Starr shares his advice for staying fit and healthy as he turns 79
German film producer Artur Brauner dies aged 100

How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary – their most iconic outfits

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

