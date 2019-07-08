Megan Barton-Hanson and Tess Holliday launch Get Body Posi movement with a 4-step guide to self-love

The celebs have teamed up with tanning brand Isle of Paradise on a new campaign.

As the world’s most famous plus size model and a former Love Island star, Tess Holliday and Megan Barton-Hanson know what it’s like to face criticism for their looks.

Size 24 star Holliday has been accused of promoting obesity, while Barton-Hanson came under fire for cosmetic surgery procedures she’d previously undergone, during her stint on the reality dating show last year.

But neither has ever let online trolls or the media affect their self-esteem, which is why they’re the perfect pair to front a campaign promoting body positivity.

Called ‘Get Body Posi’, the movement is founded by tanning brand Isle of Paradise and is the brainchild of founder Jules Von Hep.

Simone Powderly, Megan Barton Hanson, Jules Von Hep, Tess Holliday and Danielle Peazer (Isle of Paradise/PA)

It aims to put body acceptance at the top of the beauty industry agenda and to help people of all ages, sizes and ethnicities to feel as confident as the famous ladies fronting the campaign.

To that end, Von Hep has produced a free guide to self-love which will be delivered to your inbox when you enter your email address on the Isle of Paradise website.

The 31-page illustrated guide details the founder’s journey from experiencing fat shaming, self harming and a homophobic attack, to feeling happy in his own skin.

It breaks down the journey to self-love into four key principles: body acceptance; banishing comparison; finding your happy and practising self-love every day.

“I believe in the life changing power that body acceptance can give you and have learnt this through my own experiences – finding every source of light in your darkest moments and gravitating towards this energy,” Von Hep says. “Every day I remind myself that all I have to do is ‘feed my happy’.”

Barton Hanson says she, too, has struggled with confidence in the past: “I was that geeky teen and I didn’t like much about myself. I’ve been working to change that and accept myself.”

The 25-year-old says that she’s learned in recent years that confidence comes from within.

“I’ve had work done and while it made me feel better about certain things in my life, it definitely wasn’t the ‘fix’ to my problems.

“You need a genuine love for yourself and no surgeon or no amount of money can give you that. That comes from you loving you.”

The Get Body Posi launch also includes a number of Instagram stars including fitness guru Danielle Peazer and fashion and beauty influencer Tess Daly, who has become a role model for those with disabilities.

“Being invited to take part in this campaign challenged me to face my insecurities head-on as I was putting myself in a situation where I would be relinquishing control over what people were to see of me,” Daly says.

“We all look completely different, but we all look beautiful in our own way. I’ve vowed never to be so hard on my tummy again.”

Ready to Get Body Posi yourself? Head over to the Isle of Paradise website to download the guide and start your journey to self-acceptance.

