Quench your skin’s thirst with these juicy watermelon products

Is there anything more refreshing on a hot summer’s day than a slice of cool, crisp watermelon?

The sweet flesh of the big round fruit is made up of around 90% water, which explains why it’s so thirst-quenching, plus it’s packed with antioxidants, which is why watermelon is also a star ingredient of the beauty industry.

In fact, it’s particularly popular at the moment, with a host of new skincare launches harnessing the power of citrullus lanatus (to use its formal name).

Here are eight hydrating products that do wonders with watermelon…

(MasqueBar/PA)

1. Hallyu by MasqueBar Watermelon Sheet Mask, £4.99, Superdrug

Infused with watermelon extract, this gel texture mask delivers all the hydrating benefits of the fruit but won’t drip all over your hands. Apply after cleansing and leave on for 20 minutes, then massage in any remaining residue. Top tip: Keep it in the fridge for an extra-refreshing cooling sensation.

(Ciate/PA)

2. Ciate Watermelon Burst Hydrating Primer, £24

Some primers just sit on the skin’s surface, but this water-based serum contains hyaluronic acid and watermelon seed extract, that drench your skin with moisture, leaving it soft, smooth and ready for make-up.

(Nature’s Kitchen/PA)

3. Nature’s Kitchen Prickly Pear, Apricot & Watermelon Skin Polish, £12.99, Love Lula

Delivering a triple whammy of fruity goodness, this scrub combines brightening pear, exfoliating apricot and hydrating watermelon. Use it two or three times a week instead of your regular cleanser to slough away dead skin cells.

(Skin and Tonic/PA)

4. Skin & Tonic Detox Beauty Oil, £22



If you think facial oils should only be used by those with dry skin, think again – this product is intended for oily/combination skin types. Formulated with just six ingredients, including watermelon seed oil, its antibacterial properties help promote a clearer complexion.

(BareMinerals/PA)

5. BareMinerals Dew Mist Setting Spray, £18.70 (from £22), Escentual



Not only will this light-as-air mist help keep your make-up in place all day, it’s infused with watermelon and apple extracts that moisturise and leave a delightfully dewy finish.

(MAC/PA)

6. MAC Prep + Prime Fix Watermelon, £12.50



Love MAC Prep + Prime fixing spray? Just in time for summer comes a limited edition range of minis with fruit extracts like watermelon, cucumber and pineapple. Choose the watermelon variety for a burst of hydration.

(St. Tropez/PA)

7. St. Tropez Grad Tan Moisture Miracle Watermelon Lotion, £14.49, Superdrug

Get a gradual glow without the biscuity fake tan smell thanks to this watermelon scented lotion. Exfoliate thoroughly in the shower, then apply the lotion all over daily to allow the desired colour to build.

(Bali Body/PA)

8. Bali Body Watermelon Tanning Oil, £17.95



Infused with watermelon seed oil, this luxurious formula soaks your skin with moisture. We love it as an after sun oil – don’t forget to use SPF first if you’re going to be sunbathing.

© Press Association 2019