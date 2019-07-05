11 of the best bronzers for face and body

Get the sunkissed look even when it’s cloudy with these glow-givers, says Katie Wright.

A healthy, golden complexion never goes out of style, and summer, when our sun-deprived limbs are on show, is when we crave it most.

With the weather being so unpredictable round these parts (to say the least), it’s no surprise that a bunch of new beauty launches have been timed to help us get that just-been-on-holiday hue.

We’re not talking fake tan, however. These powders and creams offer a temporary boost that washes off at the end of the day, so you don’t have to worry about exfoliation or developing time, or any of the other faff that comes with self-tanning.

Formulated for face, body or both, fake it ’til you make it with these brilliant bronzing buys…

1. Chanel Limited Edition Duo Bronze Et Lumière, £52 each, John Lewis

A limited-edition summer release, Chanel’s Duo Bronze Et Lumiere pairs a matte bronzer with a shimmering highlighter, so you can sweep across your face for all-over glow, or focus on the cheekbones for a sculpting effect.

Choose from Clair, with a soft bronzer and pinky highlighter, or Medium, with a deeper bronzer and golden highlighter.

2. BareMinerals BarePro Glow Bronzer, £23 each

Prefer creme blusher to powder? Then you’ll love BareMinerals new liquid bronzer, which has a dewy, pearlescent sheen and comes in two shades, cool-toned Tan and warm-toned Warmth.

3. Guerlain Terracotta Thalia Island Bronzing & Blush Powder, £44.10, Escentual

As pretty on your face as it is in the compact, Guerlain’s limited-edition Thalia Island powder combines matte bronzer with a hint of golden shimmer and a touch of pink blush, to dress your cheeks in the perfect tan-enhancing hue.

4. Barry M Staycation Bronzer Palette, £5.99

Soft but highly pigmented, Barry M’s blushers are a major beauty bargain and this bronzer is too.

Split into matte and shimmer shades, the peachy hues are best for lighter skin tones.

5. Too Faced Natural Lust Satin Dual Tone Bronzer, £28, Cult Beauty

Another two-part bronzer that’s almost too pretty to use, this peacock-themed limited edition from Too Faced teams shimmery shades of tan and beige.

Swirl a large kabuki brush over both to create a golden melange, or use them separately to contour.

6. Laura Mercier Sun Kissed Veil, £30, Feel Unique

There’s no brush required with Laura Mercier’s buildable creme bronzer. Use your fingertips to tap it onto cheeks or mix a little with body lotion and smooth over your decollete.

7. Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H, £40, Cult Beauty

N.Y.M.P.H stands for Not Your Mama’s Panty Hose, because one coat of this blurring body highlighter makes it looks like you’re wearing satin stockings – but it’s not just for your legs.

Sweep the shimmering liquid, which comes in three shades (Luna, Aphrodite and Aurora), anywhere you want a bit of extra illumination.

8. Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil, £43, Beauty Bay

The perfect after-sun illuminator, this nourishing oil is shot through with super-fine golden flakes.

Shake it to get the glitter moving and apply liberally for a gorgeous gleam.

9. Loveburst Glowtime Diamond Body Bronzing Spray, £20, Love Island Shop

This avocado oil-based spray from the new Love Island beauty range delivers lots of hydration, a coppery colour, and pearlescent particles all in one. Spritz and blend for a villa-worthy glow.

10. Iconic London Body Illuminator, £35

Iconic London’s much-loved Illuminator is now available in a body formula.

The lightweight metallic liquid comes in two shades, champagne-toned Original and Glow, a deep bronze.

11. B. Bronzing Golden Mist, £9.99, Superdrug

Give your limbs a radiant shimmer with this affordable but effective oil. The rose-gold shade looks lush on all skin tones.

