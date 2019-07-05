Quiz: What’s the perfect bikini for you?

5th Jul 19 | Beauty

On National Bikini Day, find out which two-piece you should be purchasing this summer.

Did you know that the bikini is named after Bikini Atoll, the islands where the US military carried out nuclear weapons testing in 1946?

It was around this time that Louis Réard introduced his modern two-piece swimsuit for the first time, the French fashion designer hoping that the revolutionary garment would have a similarly explosive effect in the fashion industry.

More than 70 years on, it turns out he was right, because we’re still buying bikinis by the boatload every summer.

If you haven’t yet purchased yours and you’re looking for some inspiration, look no further, because we’ve devised a test that will determine your dream two-piece and where to buy it, based on your body and style preferences.

Take the quiz below to discover your perfect bikini…

© Press Association 2019

