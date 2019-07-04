As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary â€“ their most iconic outfits

Posh and Becks have come a long way since the Nineties.

Exactly 20 years ago today, Spice Girl Victoria Adams was joined in holy matrimony with footballer David Beckham at a characteristically lavish ceremony in an Irish castle.

In the Nineties, Posh and Becks were known for being dedicated followers of fashion, but the pair were ridiculed almost as much as they were admired, largely because of their penchant for matching outfits, like these beige and white ensembles at son Brooklyn’s second birthday party.

(David Jones/PA)

The pinnacle of their twinning period came at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in LA, when Victoria donned a white diamante-embellished corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown while David wore a white suit accessorised with a blinging crucifix necklace.

(Ian West/PA)

By the late 2000s the couple had toned down their look considerably, but they still loved a bit of colour coordination.

At the Sport Industry Awards 2007, Victoria rocked a chic LBD while David looked dapper in a black velvet tux jacket.

(Joel Ryan/PA)

In 2010, Victoria launched her eponymous designer label and quickly gained the respect of the fashion industry.

The following year, the couple attended the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while Victoria was pregnant with daughter Harper, and were named among the best dressed guests.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Now, two decades after their nuptials, Posh and Becks have completed their transformation from fashion victims to icons, but we love that they still wear matching outfits on the red carpet – albeit much more stylish ones than in the Nineties.

(Ian West/PA)

