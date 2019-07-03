This amazing beauty product fakes perfect summer freckles without damaging your skin

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle with her freckles on full display, the beauty world has gone mad for fresh, natural-looking skin.

For a while now, airbrushing and layers of full-coverage foundation have been firmly out, with powerful beauty brands like Glossier championing dewy, ‘no-make-up’ make-up that celebrates freckles in all their glory.

Meghan embracing her freckles (Chris Jackson/PA)

The one annoying thing about this beauty look though? Not everyone is naturally blessed with a smattering of the dinky brown spots.

Even if your skin does start to reveal freckles during the summer months, we wouldn’t advise exposing your unprotected skin to the sun’s harmful UV rays in the quest to gain more of them, no matter how cute they look. Sun damage can cause premature ageing and skin cancer.

Adwoa Aboah showing off her natural freckles (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Thankfully, there’s a beauty product on the market some influencers are using to fake the freckle look at home – and it doesn’t involve putting your health at risk at the same time.

It’s called Faux Freckle Cosmetics by Freck (£17, beautybay.com) and it’s basically a skin stain that creates amazing, natural-looking freckles that can sit either on bare skin, or over a layer of make-up.

The cult product came to our attention after YouTuber Alix of @icovetthee uploaded a make-up tutorial explaining how she achieves the temporary freckle look.

“I’ve got a little bit of a fun, cheat product,” she told her viewers. “A lot of you guys have been asking a lot about my freckles recently and I’m not doing too bad with them – I have a couple – but obviously because I protect my skin, I’m not going to get freckles if I stay out in the sun.

“This tiny little product is called Freck,” she says, showing the small bottle to camera. “You unscrew it and it has a teeny tiny brush on it – it’s kind of like a liquid stain.”

To create the freckles, you simply have to dot the stain across your nose and cheeks using the brush. “You really don’t have to be precise about it,” says Alix.

Next, you take your finger and dab at it so it blends flawlessly into the skin.

As you blot the dots of liquid stain with your finger, the faux freckles transfer and repeat themselves, leaving a natural dusting of brown spots across the bridge of your nose.

Freck hails from LA and was founded by CEO Remi Brixton who saw a gap in the market with celebs like Adwoa Aboah, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid championing freckles.

While it isn’t exactly cheap, the formula is all-vegan, paraben and phthalate-free, so you don’t have to worry that your fake freckles have come at the expense of either animals or your health.

“I just think this is the cutest and coolest thing,” says Alix. “I’m such a fan of freckles. There’s something about [them] that makes your make-up and your skin look so natural.”

The best thing about fake freckles? According to Alix, they can save you from a bad make-up day – especially if you’re in a rush to get out of the house.

She explains: “If you’ve gone a bit too heavy handed with your foundation, putting in a few freckles makes it look like you’re barely wearing make-up.

“Honestly I think it’s one of the best little make-up tricks.”

