This amazing beauty product fakes perfect summer freckles without damaging your skin

3rd Jul 19 | Beauty

Faux freckles are now a thing, guys.

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle with her freckles on full display, the beauty world has gone mad for fresh, natural-looking skin.

For a while now, airbrushing and layers of full-coverage foundation have been firmly out, with powerful beauty brands like Glossier championing dewy, ‘no-make-up’ make-up that celebrates freckles in all their glory.

Royal wedding
Meghan embracing her freckles (Chris Jackson/PA)

The one annoying thing about this beauty look though? Not everyone is naturally blessed with a smattering of the dinky brown spots.

Even if your skin does start to reveal freckles during the summer months, we wouldn’t advise exposing your unprotected skin to the sun’s harmful UV rays in the quest to gain more of them, no matter how cute they look. Sun damage can cause premature ageing and skin cancer.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Adwoa Aboah showing off her natural freckles (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Thankfully, there’s a beauty product on the market some influencers are using to fake the freckle look at home – and it doesn’t involve putting your health at risk at the same time.

It’s called Faux Freckle Cosmetics by Freck (£17, beautybay.com) and it’s basically a skin stain that creates amazing, natural-looking freckles that can sit either on bare skin, or over a layer of make-up.

The cult product came to our attention after YouTuber Alix of @icovetthee uploaded a make-up tutorial explaining how she achieves the temporary freckle look.

“I’ve got a little bit of a fun, cheat product,” she told her viewers. “A lot of you guys have been asking a lot about my freckles recently and I’m not doing too bad with them – I have a couple – but obviously because I protect my skin, I’m not going to get freckles if I stay out in the sun.

“This tiny little product is called Freck,” she says, showing the small bottle to camera. “You unscrew it and it has a teeny tiny brush on it – it’s kind of like a liquid stain.”

To create the freckles, you simply have to dot the stain across your nose and cheeks using the brush. “You really don’t have to be precise about it,” says Alix.

Next, you take your finger and dab at it so it blends flawlessly into the skin.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for the honest review @alxcext! “Faux freckle makeup by @freck 🌶🌶🌶 RRP £17/£25 depending on the size. I purchased mine from @beautybaycom . So I loveeee faux freckles as they bring a lot of freshnnness to makeup looks and saw this product used by a few MUAs. At first I found it a little difficult to use however the technique in this vid is the easiest, quickest and most effective way that I’ve found. Dot a few heavy blobs and then buff them out across my entire cheek. You have to work pretty quick due to the lasting power of it. It does stain the tip of your beauty blender btw! . I previously used brow pens for freckles however this product lasts a lot longer on the skin almost like a stain! There’s only one colour which can take the guess work out for some but wouldn’t work for all skin tones . I’ve had this same product since the middle of jan which is when I ordered it and I use it almost every time I do my makeup. It is quite small so don’t be surprised if you purchase it lol . Would I recommend it ? It’s your purse hunnnny but perhaps try the smaller version if you’re a freckle fiend or if you’re new to freckle get an affordable brow pen just to play around with them.”

A post shared by 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘊𝘒 𝘉𝘌𝘈𝘜𝘛𝘠 (@freck) on

As you blot the dots of liquid stain with your finger, the faux freckles transfer and repeat themselves, leaving a natural dusting of brown spots across the bridge of your nose.

Freck hails from LA and was founded by CEO Remi Brixton who saw a gap in the market with celebs like Adwoa Aboah, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid championing freckles.

While it isn’t exactly cheap, the formula is all-vegan, paraben and phthalate-free, so you don’t have to worry that your fake freckles have come at the expense of either animals or your health.

“I just think this is the cutest and coolest thing,” says Alix. “I’m such a fan of freckles. There’s something about [them] that makes your make-up and your skin look so natural.”

The best thing about fake freckles? According to Alix, they can save you from a bad make-up day – especially if you’re in a rush to get out of the house.

She explains: “If you’ve gone a bit too heavy handed with your foundation, putting in a few freckles makes it look like you’re barely wearing make-up.

“Honestly I think it’s one of the best little make-up tricks.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As England face USA in the Women’s World Cup – we pit British snacks against their American rivals

2 minutes with wine expert Olly Smith – who loves cocktails so much he nearly named his dog Campari
2 minutes with wine expert Olly Smith – who loves cocktails so much he nearly named his dog Campari

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Missing Lewis Chessmen piece bought for £5 sells for £735,000 at auction

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Smart homes: Demystifying the futuristic gizmos making our homes hands-free

Smart homes: Demystifying the futuristic gizmos making our homes hands-free
Everything that happened at Dior’s incredible couture show

Everything that happened at Dior’s incredible couture show
Why does gin make some people cry?

Why does gin make some people cry?
Budgy smugglers, begone! 8 of the best summer board shorts for men

Budgy smugglers, begone! 8 of the best summer board shorts for men
Budgy smugglers, begone! 8 of the best summer board shorts for men

As England face USA in the Women’s World Cup – we pit British snacks against their American rivals