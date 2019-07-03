Plastic Bag Free Day: 7 of the most stylish foldable shopping bags

Today is the ninth annual Plastic Bag Free Day, which aims to raise awareness about the danger that single use plastic carrier bags pose to the environment.

Even though some countries are taking steps to discourage consumers from using new bags every time they shop – in Italy, only biodegrable bags are allowed, while a 5p charge per bag has been in place in the UK since 2015 – there are still over a billion carrier bags handed out by shops every year in the UK alone.

There is some good news, however. According to the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), the number of plastic bags which are ending up in the North Sea has declined in recent years. But there are still millions of plastic bags going to landfill, rather than being reused or recycled, so as consumers we have a long way to go.

Always packing your groceries in a resuable bag is one easy way to help do your bit to fight plastic pollution, and with so many convenient foldable bags available now there’s no excuse not to have one to hand, whether it’s stashed at the bottom of your hand bag, in your coat pocket or in your desk drawer at work.

Made from lightweight but sturdy material that folds or scrunches into a tiny pouch, these spacious bags are a whole lot more fashionable than a battered bag for life.

In fact, some are so stylish you might not want to fold them up at all, and with prices starting from less than a fiver, they’re great value too.

To mark Plastic Bag Free Day 2019, here’s our pick of the best reusable shopping bag ranges…

(Rex London/PA)

1. Rex London Vintage Ivy Foldaway Shopping Bag, £3.95

Rex London has a wide range of foldaway bags in block colours and vintage style prints, with prices starting at £1 in the summer sale.

(Sass and Belle/PA)

2. Sass and Belle Avocuddle Foldable Shopping Bag, £4.50

It doesn’t get cuter than Sass and Belle reusable bags, which fold into adorable little cartoon shapes – choose from an avocado, panda, unicorn, fox and more.

(Fiorelli/PA)

3. Fiorelli Emma Black Shopper, £7 (was £12)

Fiorelli’s Emma shopping bag comes in six different designs, from minimal black and white to colourful floral and pink polka dot, each with little round zip pouch for storage.

(Radley/PA)

4. Radley Blossom Spot Foldaway Tote, £8 (was £16)

Radley’s folding tote is available in three pretty prints and folds into neat purse shape fastened with a popper.

(Sophie Allport/PA)

5. Sophie Allport Flamingos Folding Shopping Bag, £8

Sophie Allport’s 100% cotton totes feature an internal pocket so they can be folded away neatly and you can choose from eight wildlife motifs.

(Loqi/PA) 6. Loqi Gustav Klimt The Kiss Bag, £10.56 The fashionistas’ favourite, Loqi comes out with new collaboration collections every year. Their long-lasting fold-up bags feature the works of famous artists such as Gustav Klimt, Katsushika Hokusai and Keith Haring. (Oliver Bonas/PA) 7. Oliver Bonas Alphabet Foldable Shopper Bag, £16 Unzip the pouch of your Oliver Bonas Alphabet bag and it becomes the base of a brightly coloured tote. The pouches come in a variety of colours depending on which letter you choose.

© Press Association 2019