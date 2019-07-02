Budgy smugglers, begone! 8 of the best summer board shorts for men

Say no to itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny trunks this summer and sport some stylish swimwear instead, says Katie Wright.

Summer is officially here, which means it’s time to strip down to your swimmers, whether you’re off to the seaside or chilling in the back garden (when the weather allows).

For guys who are looking to update their swimwear wardrobe, we’ve got one piece of advice: Say no to Speedos.

We’ve got nothing against the famous sportswear brand, of course. To be clear, we’re talking about ‘budgy smuggler’ briefs, the uber-tight Lycra kind that leave very little to the imagination.

Those terrifyingly clingy trunks are great if you’re doing laps at the local pool, but for splashing about on the beach? Do yourself (and everyone around you) a favour and pack a pair of cool and comfy board shorts instead.

Or several – with lots of sub-£20 steals in the shops at the moment, you can afford to stock up.

What’s on trend right now? We’re seeing lots of neon hues and bright block colours with sporty side stripes, perfect for surfer dudes (even if you won’t actually be catching any waves).

Tropical and animal prints are popular too – but we’re talking a smattering of little flamingos or palm leaves rather than loud, garish designs.

From bargain buys to premium pieces, here’s our pick of the summer’s best board shorts…

(Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s Green Surfer Print Swim Shorts, £10

(Burton/PA)

Burton Lemon Stripe Print Swim Shorts, currently reduced to £9.80 from £14

(River Island/PA)

River Island Neon Pink Prolific Short Swim Shorts, £16

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Quick Dry Palm Tree Print Swim Shorts, currently reduced to £12 from £17.50

(White Stuff/PA)

White Stuff Cranchor Print Swim Shorts, currently reduced to £17 from £35

(Superdry/PA)

Superdry Sunblast Green Beach Volley Swim Shorts, £29.99

(Crew Clothing/PA)

Crew Clothing Linear Leaf Print Swim Shorts, £39

(Quiksilver/PA)

Quiksilver Highline Division Pro 19″ Board Shorts for Men, £80

