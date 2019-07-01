Is a lash lift the perfect way to hack your holiday beauty look?

Prudence Wade hates putting on mascara in the heat – but the LVL lash lift might be the solution to all her woes.

Few things are more annoying than putting on make-up when you’re on holiday. I tend to choose hot and sunny breaks, but this unfortunately means mascara slides off my face the second it’s applied.

Admittedly, my make-up skills are limited. For me, contouring seems so complicated it’s like some kind of witchcraft and even at home, I usually restrict my occasional beautifying efforts to a quick slick of mascara on my lashes.

But going totally make-up free abroad means I often have to put a fair few filters on my Instagram travel photos. And even though I’m pretty confident in my own skin, I sometimes find myself wishing I’d put a bit more effort into my appearance, to live up to my incredible surroundings.

Prudence’s lashes before the lift (Prudence Wade/PA)

So when I heard about the LVL lash lift, I was keen to give it a go. This is the beauty treatment where your lashes are curled and tinted, so you look like you’re naturally wearing mascara – without the effort of actually putting, and keeping, it on.

I had the treatment done at Atherton Cox, a hairdressers in Marylebone, London, and all-in-all it took under an hour. As my therapist, Kim, set to work, she explained a lash lift “is basically like a perm” in that chemicals are used to curl the hair.

It’s pretty simple: I kept my eyes closed while my lashes were glued to a silicone shield and curled upwards, tinted, and left to set. The glue is safe for your eyes, and Kim made sure to separate all my lashes so they set evenly.

Did I drift off to sleep while everything was left to set? No comment – all I can say is it was the end of a long week for me…

Prudence’s lashes after the lift (Prudence Wade/PA)

As a blonde, my lashes are quite fair so the difference having them tinted made was quite remarkable. Just like a perm, I had to protect my lashes for 24 hours after the treatment – that meant no showers, baths, sweating in the gym or saunas. Kim also gave me a little eyelash brush to comb up my lashes every few hours, ensuring they set properly.

Now when I look in the mirror first thing in the mornings, I feel a little bit more like I’ve got my life together – it’s funny how nice lashes can do that.

Perhaps the one drawback is that only my top lashes are curled and tinted, not the bottom, meaning my bottom lashes look a bit sad in comparison – but it’s probably only me who would notice this.

This slight issue is remedied with a tiny bit of mascara – and I can confirm the top lashes look incredible when I use a tiny bit of mascara. The effect was so extreme that my lashes tickled my brow when I put on a bit of make-up for a big event.

Kim promised the effect would last for four to eight weeks, which means my lashes are fully holiday-ready and will last long after my suitcase is unpacked.

The the LVL lash lift costs £75 at Atherton Cox, which seems quite a lot when I usually spend so little on cosmetics, but I’m thrilled with the results – and I’ll definitely consider making the treatment part of my holiday prep in future.

Another example of a lash lift by Kim (Atherton Cox/PA)

