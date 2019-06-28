The 7 best sweat-proof make-up products to beat the heatwave

These beauty saviours won’t melt, no matter how hot it gets.

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend. According to the Met Office, it could reach 34C in London and the east of England on Saturday.

It’s great news for Glastonbury-goers, sunbathers, barbecuers and anyone else who wants to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.

But what if you’re getting dolled up for a wedding, for example, and you don’t want to end up with your foundation dripping off your face by the end of the day? Heck, what if you’re the bride?

There’s no denying that heat, humidity and make-up don’t mix – on the whole – but there are certain products that have such amazing staying power that they won’t budge no matter how high the mercury rises.

From fail-safe foundation to mighty mascara, here are the best heatwave-proof make-up products…

1. Foundation

The absolute holy grail when it comes to a flawless, long lasting base, there’s a reason Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10, £33.50, claims to be the UK’s number one foundation.

The perfect balance in terms of coverage, colour pay-off, and a matte finish that’s never chalky, it comes in a massive 61 shades and is beloved by beauty buffs everywhere for its incredible staying power.

2. Concealer

It’s not always the most expensive make-up that’s the best. Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer, £3.99 (was £4.19), Superdrug, is a beauty blogger and make-up artist favourite.

A little goes a long way with this highly pigmented cream formula, which comes in 10 shades to conceal blemishes and dark circles.

3. Powder

Finishing powder is a must if you want to create a truly sweat-proof base, but if you still want a radiant finish you need a powder with light diffusing particles.

That’s what Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish, £34, delivers, soaking up excess shine and blurring imperfections while giving a luminous glow.

4. Setting spray

Another essential for sweat-proofing your look, but a step that’s often skipped, is setting spray.

Like hair spray for your face, a few pumps of best-selling Urban Decay Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, £24, when the rest of your make-up is complete will make all the difference, locking your powder and eye make-up in place.

5. Lipstick

It takes a very hardy lipstick to withstand hot weather, not least because we end up drinking more to stay hydrated.

A real beauty bargain, Avon Mark 2-in-1 Lip Tattoo, £9, has a lip liner at one end and an ink pen at the other, so you can create a bleed-proof outline then fill it in with the super long-lasting matte colour. There are nine shades to choose from and you can add gloss on top if you want a lacquered finish.

6. Eyeliner

A jet black feline flick is Kat Von D’s signature make-up look, so it’s no surprise she created an epic eyeliner for her own beauty brand.

Once it dries, Kat Von D Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner, £14.45 (was £17), Debenhams, becomes superbly sweat-proof and water resistant, and the silky formula means you can layer it to maximise the staying power.

7. Mascara

The sign of a truly waterproof mascara? It’s hard to get off at the end of the day.

You’ll definitely need a good oil-based eye make-up remover to take off MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara, £16.50. This lengthening formula clings to lashes and will never leave you with panda eyes.

© Press Association 2019