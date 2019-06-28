Backstage beauty: 4 fresh ways to wear eyeliner, inspired by the SS19 shows

28th Jun 19 | Beauty

Update your look with these catwalk beauty ideas.

If there’s one thing you need in your make-up bag in order to be on trend this summer, it’s an eyeliner.

Make-up artists at the spring/summer 2019 shows were getting creative with the cosmetic classic, whipping up feline flicks and ‘floating’ wings that looked so cool on the catwalks.

But you don’t have to be a model – or a make-up pro – to rock this season’s incredible eyes trend, it just take a bit of practice and the right products.

Here’s how to create four stunning backstage looks, plus our pick of the best luxury eyeliners to help you get the look…

1. The bright wing

At Versace, make-up legend Pat McGrath gave the models a glamorous winged look that was actually created with eyeshadow in a metallic aqua blue shade.

model backstage at Versace SS19
(Redken/PA)

It takes a steady hand and a very fine brush to shade in the swooping shape with a powder pigment, but it’s much easier if you use an eye pencil to outline the wing first, then fill it in with a cream eyeshadow.

Try Benefit’s new Bad Gal 24 Hour Eye Pencil, which launches in July, followed by 3ina Cream Eyeshadow.

Benefit Bad Gal Bang! 24 Hour Eye Pencil Midnight Blue
(Benefit/PA)

Benefit Bad Gal Bang! 24 Hour Eye Pencil Midnight Blue, £18.50 (available from July 12)

3ina The Cream Eyeshadow 305
(3ina/PA)

3ina The Cream Eyeshadow 305, £12.95

2. The flipped flick

Make-up artist Peter Philips was responsible for the ‘morning after the night before’ vibe at Dior, which flipped the classic liner look upside down by leaving the upper eyelids bare and loading the lower waterline with charcoal black liner.

model backstage at Dior SS19
(Redken/PA)

This edgy, worn-in look couldn’t be easier to copy. Just grab a black kajal or kohl pencil and swipe onto the waterline until you’ve got a dense matte line, then extend the line ever so slightly at each corner to create a tiny flick.

On the catwalk, models went mascara-less but if you want a more polished finish, add a couple of coats on your upper lashes.

Topshop Kajal Eyeliner In Lucky
(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Kajal Eyeliner In Lucky, £10

3. The double wing

At Peter Dundas, the Eighties inspired collection of metallic mini dresses was complemented with a cool double-winged liner look.

model backstage at Peter Dundas SS19
(GHD/PA)

To get the glam feline feel, start with a wash of shimmering gold eyeshadow, then use a black liquid eyeliner to draw a sharp wing that extends from the inner corner, finishing in line with the end of your eyebrow.

Do the same just under your lower lashline, but leave a gap so that the wings don’t connect.

BareMinerals Shimmer Eyeshadow Queen Phyllis
(BareMinerals/PA)

BareMinerals Shimmer Eyeshadow Queen Phyllis, £13.50, John Lewis

4. The floating flick

For Chanel’s annual Metiers d’Art show, which for 2018/19 was held in New York, global creative make-up and colour director Lucia Pica gave models a modern-day Cleopatra feel, with a thick floating flick that extended up to the eye crease.

model backstage at Chanel SS19
(Chanel/PA)

This may not be a look you want to rock on the regular, but why not give it a go for festival season?

It works with either an eye pencil or liquid liner and the good news is you don’t have to be ultra precise with your line – think of it as an arty avant-garde experiment rather than a make-up masterclass.

Luxe liners: 5 premium picks that won’t let you down

Laura Mercier Caviar Intense Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
(Laura Mercier/PA)

Laura Mercier Caviar Intense Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, £22, Space NK

Givenchy Liner Disturbia Black
(Givenchy/PA)

Givenchy Liner Disturbia Black, £21.15 (was £23.50), Debenhams

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Black Wood
(Chanel/PA)

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Black Wood, £22

Tom Ford Emotionproof Eyeliner Dominateur
(Tom Ford/PA)

Tom Ford Emotionproof Eyeliner Dominateur, £32

Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Designer Eyeliner Onyx
(Armani Beauty/PA)

Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Designer Eyeliner Onyx, £31

