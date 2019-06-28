5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe

These icons have nailed colourful, exciting and stylish dressing for a sweltering office.

There’s no two ways about it: Dressing for work in summer can suck. It’s often seemingly impossible to find something that will keep you cool, is office-appropriate and comfortable, without being frumpy.

Most offices have a semi-relaxed dress code, meaning you don’t have to stuff yourself into a suit when the sun beams down, but it also doesn’t mean you can rock up in a crop top either.

It's hard enough dressing for summer but dressing for work in summer? Impossible… — Lindsay 🐧 (@LindsayK_23) June 7, 2016

Luckily, there are eclectic dressers on Instagram to help inspire your fair weather wardrobe.

Here are some of the stars who prove dressing for work in summer can be easy, colourful and stylish – although apologies if you do have to wear a suit; let’s hope your office has air-con…

1. Leandra Medine Cohen

Leandra Medine Cohen is the creator of influential fashion website, Man Repeller. What we like most about MR is that it describes itself as a place “where an interest in fashion never minimises one’s intellect”.

And of course, its founder Medine Cohen exemplifies this. She’s experimental, colourful and definitely out-there with her outfits, but you’ll see she’s almost always office-appropriate. She is, after all, a business mogul – but that doesn’t mean she can’t mix patterns and play with styles.

And as she lives in New York, she’s no stranger to having to dress for hot weather.

2. Alexa Chung

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Alexa Chung is such a prominent style icon, she’s managed to turn her sartorial cachet into a successful fashion label.

A decade or so ago we would look to Chung for Glastonbury fashion inspiration, but over the years her style has matured. Now, at 35, she’s better known for donning floaty tea dresses and structured formalwear.

Due to her penchant for Peter Pan collars and floor-sweeping skirts, a lot of what Chung wears is a shoo-in for work – and thanks to her love of everything light and breezy, it also means you won’t overheat on the tube.

3. Eva Chen

Eva Chen is the director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, which means she wears a lot of kickass work outfits and posts them on her account (her job likely involves a lot more than that, but we’re here for the outfits).

Because of her job, Chen is always at the cutting edge of trends, and as she’s in a corporate environment, her outfits have to match.

She also lives in New York, so hers is definitely an account to keep an eye on when the warm weather hits.

4. Caroline de Maigret

Model and music producer Caroline de Maigret is the epitome of effortless French chic – she’s super stylish, and has some of the best hair in the business.

If you’re not particularly keen on wearing dresses – which can often seem like the only option in summer – de Maigret is here to provide an alternative.

She makes a strong case for fair-weather tailoring. Look to her for inspiration on linen and loose two-pieces in creams and tans, which will keep you cool and chic.

5. Laura Tully

Idaho-based Laura Tully is a wardrobe stylist, and her Instagram feed is suitably full of covetable outfits – think easy pastel separates and feminine dresses. As a bonus, her look is very low-maintenance – she is, after all, a new mum.

With this in mind, it’s worth having a bit of a scroll through her feed to have a look at Tully’s incredible pregnancy style. A lot of her pregnancy coincided warm weather – and as any mum knows, the only thing harder than dressing for work, is finding something summery to wear when you’re pregnant.

Tully specialises in classic basics – which suit almost all of us – so her feed is a good place to look if you’re struggling for inspiration.

