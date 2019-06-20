Bright ideas: How to wear the summer tailoring trend

A bold two-piece suit is a must-have this season, says Katie Wright.

Remember when the only people who wore suits to work were corporate career hustlers?

Now though, the grey check blazer has become a style staple for women – everybody’s got at least one in their wardrobe – and suit jackets aren’t just for office workers any more.

The tailoring boom continues for spring/summer, but this time it comes with an explosion of colour too.

On the SS19 catwalks, bright trouser suits in sunset shades were everywhere, from scarlet red at Balenciaga and tangerine at Roksanda, to salmon pink at Peter Pilotto and chartreuse at Emporio Armani.

Saturated hues are what these two-piece ensembles all had in common, but suit cuts varied, with both single and double-breasted jackets teamed with slouchy and slim-cut trousers.

There’s lots of variety on the high street too, from boxy blazers to cute cropped jackets, so you can find your new summer staple with ease.

The sunny tailoring trend lends itself well to office life, of course – a hot pink suit is the definition of power dressing in 2019.

But, like winter’s ubiquitous check blazer, a mustard or tangerine jacket can also come in very handy as a holiday cover-up.

Roksanda SS19 catwalk show (Roksanda/PA)

Equally, you can dress down a two-piece as well, by adding a vintage T-shirt and white Adidas Gazelles.

It’s not just about daywear, either – take the tailoring trend into party mode by teaming a one-button suit jacket with a lacy camisole, crop top, or (if you dare) nothing underneath at all.

Here’s our pick of the best suits and tailored looks on the high street right now…

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Yellow Rouched Sleeve Jacket, £35; Ivory Broderie Top, currently reduced to £17 from £24; Yellow Split Hem Ankle Grazer Trousers, reduced to £14 from £20

(Never Fully Dressed/PA)

Never Fully Dressed Diana Suit Jacket, £79; Diana Suit Pant, £69

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Statement Collarless Blazer, currently reduced to £49.50 from £55; Warm Ivory Strappy Cami Top, £12; Statement Yellow Tapered Leg Trousers, reduced to £36 from £40; Square Heel Crossover Mule Sandals, reduced to £22.40 from £28

(One Nation/PA)

One Nation Luxe Double Breasted Covered Button Blazer – Orange, £52; One Nation Luxe Notched High Waist Tailored Tapered Suit Trousers With Self Tie Belt – Orange, £38, SilkFred

(Laura Ashley/PA)

Laura Ashley Hot Pink Milano Blazer, currently reduced to £42 from £60

(Very/PA)

Very Pleat Front Belted Trousers, currently reduced to £12.50 from £25

(River Island/PA)

River Island Orange Puff Sleeve Blazer, £50; Orange A Line Mini Skirt, £30

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Fully Lined Jacket, £49; Tapered Suit Trousers, £30

(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Red One-Button Blazer, £37.99

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Wide Leg Culottes, £22

(Bonmarche/PA)

Bonmarche Plain Coloured Blazer – Mustard, £38; Lightweight Tie Front Cullottes – Gold, £20

