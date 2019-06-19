Emily Ratajkowski unveils fashion collection with Nasty Gal

The model has collaborated on a summer range and it’s available to buy today.

As a model, Emily Ratajkowski is used to showing off designer creations, but now the 28-year-old is fronting a collection inspired by her own personal style.

Nasty Gal has teamed up with the model-turned-actor on a summer range that launches today.

(Nasty Gal/PA)

The Nasty Gal X Em Rata collection includes daring dresses, see-through blouses and short shorts, alongside slouchy suits and oversized tees – a mix that represents her own summer style.

Prices range from £14 to £80, with select styles available in sizes 4 to 22.

“My personal style is a little retro,” Ratajkowski says. “I’m very much into Princess Diana right now – so a little Eighties, some menswear mixed in with a little bike short, or something really feminine.”

(Nasty Gal/PA)

The American model, who shot to fame when she featured in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video in 2013, says her favourite piece from the collection is the oversized linen suit in tan.

(Nasty Gal/PA)

In recent years, Ratajkowski has become more outspoken about political issues, supporting reproductive rights charities and clapping back at anyone who says she can’t be a feminist while posting bikini-clad pictures for her 23 million Instagram followers – as she frequently does.

Speaking ahead of the Nasty Gal launch, she said: “I think that 2019 should be about women doing whatever the f*** they want.

“If that means you don’t want to be sexy at all, that’s totally fine. If you want to be sexy in a masc way, if you want to be sexy in a femme way – that’s all up to you and that’s a personal decision.

“That doesn’t say anything about whether or not you can talk about politics. I don’t even understand why that’s a question, but somehow it is in our culture.”

Nasty Gal X Em Rata launches today (Nasty Gal/PA)

That’s why Ratajkowski is also happy to be collaborating with a brand like Nasty Gal.

“I really love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal. I think it’s a really cool concept,” she says.

(Nasty Gal/PA)

“I think it’s awesome that so many words that were used to be deprecating toward women are now being reclaimed. I think that ‘nasty’ is definitely one of them.

“I think a nasty women is whatever you want it to be. It’s a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in, she loves herself and takes no s***.”

The Nasty Gal X Em Rata collection is available now.

© Press Association 2019