The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

18th Jun 19 | Beauty

Kate chose an Elie Saab dress and a Philip Treacy hat for her day at the races.

Royal Ascot – Day One – Ascot Racecourse

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge must have had a committee meeting over FaceTime this morning, because they both arrived at Royal Ascot wearing a very similar shade of duck egg blue.

Queen Elizabeth II arriving by carriage during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Royal Ascot – Day One – Ascot Racecourse
(Mike Egerton/PA)

Kate  is wearing a dress from Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab which comes in just above her ankles, with lace detailing and a pussy-bow tie. Even though the look is very much on brand, the choice of designer isn’t and people on social media are speculating that this is the first time she’s worn anything by the label.

Royal Ascot – Day One – Ascot Racecourse
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Even though the dress isn’t currently being sold on any of the major luxury sites, it’s from the Resort 19 collection and you can see it in the brand’s promotional videos.

Interestingly, the original dress has short sleeves but Kate’s had them lengthened, presumably to be more appropriate for Ascot.

What very much wasn’t a surprise was the fact she matched it with a hat by Philip Treacy, who is the royals’ go-to designer for any type of headgear. And yes, he is the person who created the controversial pretzel-style hat which Princess Beatrice wore to William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 – not everyone loved it but you can’t deny it was memorable.

Princess Beatrice (right) wore the now-iconic fascinator designed by Philip Treacy to William and Kate's wedding
Princess Beatrice (right) in the now-iconic hat designed by Philip Treacy (Steve Parsons/PA)

It wasn’t just the Queen and Kate sporting blue – it really was the colour of the day, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also wearing more vibrant shades.

Royal Ascot – Day One – Ascot Racecourse
Princess Eugenie of York (left) and Princess Beatrice of York (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kate rarely strays from matching her whole outfit together, but Princess Eugenie took a bit more of a risk by accessorising her electric blue dress with a yellow hat.

Even though the royals undoubtedly look great, we’re just a little disappointed they didn’t go as extra as some people in the hat department.

Here are some of the most OTT headpieces we’ve already seen at day one of Ascot…

Fashion at Ascot
(Adam Davy/PA)
Ascot fashion
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ascot Fashion
(Adam Davy/PA)
Ascot Fashion
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ascot fashion
(Alastair Grant/AP)
Jodie Kidd at Ascot
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Well, maybe next year…



© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan
Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show
Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot

Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot
Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making

Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything