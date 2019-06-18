Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection

18th Jun 19 | Beauty

The e-commerce site has created a range made from plastic diverted from landfill.

b2884f5d-c4ed-4efc-9c6a-86e690269c86

As one of the UK’s biggest fast fashion retailers, you might not usually associate Boohoo with environmental sustainability.

But the brand is increasing its efforts to help prevent clothing waste, today unveiling its first ever recycled collection.

Called ‘For the Future’, the range is made from 95% recycled polyester, the fabric derived from plastic which would have otherwise gone to landfill (elastin makes up the other 5%).

models wearing items from boohoo's first recycled collection
(Boohoo/PA)

It was produced in the UK (to reduce air miles) and uses non-toxic, environmentally friendly dyes.

Even the swing tags are sustainable, made from recycled paper and attached with biodegradable jute string.

model wearing items from Boohoo's first recycled collection
(Boohoo/PA)

Boohoo says it didn’t want to compromise on style, as some recycled collections do, which is why the 34-piece range focuses on summer trends with hot pink mini dresses, palm print co-ord sets and crop tops.

Available to buy now in sizes 8 to 24, items are priced from £8 to £25.

models wearing items from boohoo's first recycled collection
Boohoo’s recycled range (Boohoo/PA)

“We are consistently listening to our customers and have been working on developing a recycled offering for some time,” said Boohoo group founder Carol Kane.

“Boohoo acknowledges its responsibility to be a sustainable business and [the] ‘For the Future’ fashion range is the next step in that journey.”

models wearing items from Boohoo's first recycled collection
(Boohoo/PA)

Boohoo says this isn’t a one-off, the brand will be adding more recycled collections in future as part of its commitment to sustainable fashion.



© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show
Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot

Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot
The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything

The most extravagant baby gifts – what to buy Meghan and Harry, the couple who have everything
Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan