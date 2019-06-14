How to create 3 easy but awesome braided hairstyles for summer

14th Jun 19 | Beauty

Experts talk Katie Wright through the prettiest plaits, inspired by the SS19 catwalks.

Braids were big news on the SS19 catwalks, from chunky rapunzel-esque ropes to itty-bitty plaits, and now that summer is (almost) here, it’s the perfect time to try the trend.

Whether you’re off to a festival and want to keep your strands looking fresh for as long as possible, or heading to a wedding and want a pretty ‘do, to complement your dress, we’ve got the experts’ advice on how to recreate the catwalk looks at home – and they’re not difficult to do.

Follow our how-to guides to create these three beautiful braided hair styles…

model backstage at Dion Lee SS19, hair by GHD
Dion Lee SS19 (GHD/PA)

1. Hidden braids

“Usually seen as romantic and delicate, this season, braids were used to add tension and attitude to the overall look,” explains GHD hair stylist Eugene Souleiman, who created the hidden ‘microbraids’ look at the Preen and Dion Lee shows, where hair was then pulled back into ponytails or buns.

model backstage at Dion Lee SS19, hair by GHD
Dion Lee SS19, (GHD/PA)

Margot Robbie has already taken the look from the catwalk to the red carpet – her hair stylist Bryce Scarlett added four thin boho braids to the actor’s hair for an appearance at Cannes last month.

View this post on Instagram

@margotrobbie x @chanelofficial

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) on

This is the easiest catwalk look to recreate, Souleiman says, because the hidden braid look is all about being free and easy: “There are no key steps. It’s about looking at what you have and working with that, as opposed to being overly technical.”

So it’s up to you – just blow dry your hair as usual and add a few basic three-strand plaits wherever you like.

model backstage at Preen SS19, hair by GHD
Preen SS19 (GHD/PA)

To add texture and grip, dust a little volumising powder and run it through the strands wherever you want to braid.

You can leave the ends loose and untied like Margot Robbie’s, or create a messy bun as seen on the Preen catwalk.

Design.ME Puff.ME Volumising Powder Mist
(Design.ME/PA)

Design.ME Puff.ME Volumising Powder Mist, £9.95, Sally Beauty

2. Rope braids

At Max Mara, models including Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid were given a super-sleek rope braid tied with a long leather cord.

“The key to this style is the neat and slick centre-part pony that sits chicly at the bottom of the head,” says Sapphire Driver, Bleach London brand manager, stylist and colourist.

“Using a tail comb, make a clean centre part in the hair. Keep the hair malleable with a light oil or serum – our Bleach London Hair Elixir is a good option, as it doesn’t make the hair too greasy.

“Comb the rest of the hair down smoothly to the nape of the neck and secure with a band, then complete the braid – this is a standard three section plait, which is nice and easy.”

A colourful braid hair style created by Bleach London
A colourful braid hair style created by Bleach London (Bleach London/PA)

“Once braided to the bottom of the hair, fasten with a band and finish the entire look with a very light covering of hairspray.

“At Bleach London, we combine plaits and braids with Super Cool Colour designs, meaning that the plait stands out even more with a spectrum of colour.”

Bleach London Hair Elixir
(Bleach London/PA)

Bleach London Hair Elixir, £6

VO5 Frizz Free Cream
(VO5/PA)

VO5 Frizz Free Cream, £4.39, Superdrug

Accessorize Resin Cuff Hair Pony
(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Resin Cuff Hair Pony, £4.50

3. Triple braids

Hidden braids weren’t the only hairstyle at Dion Lee, some models were given ‘Dutch’ or ‘box’ braids.

Now, Head & Shoulders is encouraging footie fans to show their support for England in the Women’s World Cup this summer, by wearing ‘three lines’ in their hair to represent the Three Lions on the team shirt, whether that’s braids, twists or buns.

Head & Shoulders ambassador Claudia Winkleman (left) with members of the England women's World Cup squad
Head & Shoulders ambassador Claudia Winkleman (left) with Beth Mead and Keira Walsh, from England women’s World Cup squad (Head & Shoulders/PA)

Dutch braids may look complicated but they’re actually quite simple. The technique uses three strands, starting at the hair line and gradually adding more hair as you work backwards – check out a YouTube tutorial online to learn how.

To create a ‘three lines’ triple braid, add a little volumising powder to make the hair easier to grip, then position your Dutch braids about an inch apart, starting above your ear. Finish with a spritz of hairspray to keep the braids looking neat.

Schwarzkopf OSiS+ Soft Dust Soft Volumising Powder
(Schwarzkopf/PA)

Schwarzkopf OSiS+ Soft Dust Volumising Powder, £13.50, Eds Hair

VO5 Invisible Ultimate Hold Hairspray
(VO5/PA)

VO5 Invisible Ultimate Hold Hairspray, £2.66 – currently reduced from £3.99, Boots

© Press Association 2019

