CR Fashion Show: Why this Florentine runway extravaganza is so different to the rest

Held by ex-Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld, it mixed together vintage ensembles and new designs.

Everyone from the Hadids to Irina Shayk walked the runway for this fashion show, which is hardly an unusual sight. And yet, this wasn’t quite business as usual – in fact, it was something quite different and exciting for the fashion industry.

On Thursday night one of Florence’s major squares was treated to the first ever CR Fashion Show. This wasn’t just your run-of-the-mill biannual designer extravaganza – instead, it was a 90-look show featuring vintage and modern looks from some of the biggest fashion houses.

So what was it all about?

Who put on the show?

Carine Roitfeld, one of fashion’s tastemakers. She was editor of Vogue Paris throughout the Noughties, and in 2012 she set up her own magazine, CR Fashion Book. Along with her son Vladimir Restoin-Roitfeld, who is president and managing director of CR Fashion Book, she organised the show with Italian luxury shopping outlet LuisaViaRoma, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Where was the show?

It was an open-air spectacle in the Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence.

CR Fashion Book describes how: “Milan might be one of the ‘Big Four’ when it comes to fashion capitals, but Florence was actually the first city to put Italian fashion on the map.” The city was apparently the location of Italy’s first ever high fashion show in 1951.

It was a huge show with several thousand people in attendance, and many of the audience were members of the general public, who had applied for a ticket in a ballot.

What was the theme?

(Claudio Giovannini/AP)

Ahead of the show, Roitfeld told CR Fashion Book that the theme of the show was all about the Nineties. She said: “As always, numbers are very important to me, and 90 is significant to this project. LuisaViaRoma is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, and the styling of these 90 show looks will draw inspiration from the 1990s, one of the most compelling decades for art and fashion.

“Our superstar casting will feature the top models from the era recreating iconic runway moments from the past, while a surprise musical performance will bring this nostalgia to life.”

(Claudio Giovannini/AP)

Models walked the runway in twos and threes, reminiscent of how many Nineties fashion shows were structured. There was also a performance from Lenny Kravitz, to add to the spectacle.

So what about the clothes?

Even though the theme was straight out of the Nineties, the clothes were a mix of old and new. Many outfits were from the recent Autumn/Winter 19 collections – everyone from Givenchy and Richard Quinn to Off-White and Simone Rocha.

(Claudio Giovannini/AP)

Some ensembles were designed especially for the event, and most will be sold on LuisaViaRoma.com in the near future.

(Claudio Giovannini/AP)

Roitfeld also included some choice vintage pieces from the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Christian Lacroix and Helmut Lang. Modelling the clothes were some of the biggest names in fashion, from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Irina Shayk.

This is likely to be the first of a series of large-scale presentations all over the world, so get ready to hear a whole lot more about CR Runway in the future.

(Claudio Giovannini/AP)

