5 nostalgic fashion items we hope will feature in the new Spice Girls movie

Fans of the Nineties, you’re going to want to listen up, because we have some big news for you: A new Spice Girls movie is set to be released next year, and all five band members (yep, including Victoria Beckham) are on board with the script.

Emma Bunton – aka Baby Spice – confirmed the news on Heart Breakfast this morning, revealing the girls will be lending their voices to a new animated film.

The Spice Girls at the launch of Channel 5 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sadly, it won’t be the live sequel to Spice World: The Movie we’ve all been patiently waiting for, but the good news is that it will feature original singles and new songs from the band.

Animated or not, the Spice Girls were pretty much our number one style icons back in the day, and we can’t wait to see what the girls’ alter-egos will be wearing on screen.

Here, we’ve dredged through the style archives and found a handful of iconic fashion moments that we hope will be immortalised in our cinemas next year…

1. Buffalo trainers



Most Nineties kids will remember begging their mum for a pair of these toweringly high trainers. so you could impress your mates in the playground. They were completely impractical, but we loved them regardless.

Buffalo’s trademark chunky sneakers were worn by several band members and have become as iconic as Geri’s Union Jack dress over the years. With the dad footwear trend continuing to dominate the catwalks (hello, Balenciaga’s Triple S trainer), we reckon we’ll be seeing lots more of this shoe in the new movie.

2. Bikini tops

The Spice Girls perform on stage at the Brit Awards (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The Nineties really was an ‘anything goes’ era when it came to fashion, which is probably why nobody batted an eyelid when Victoria Beckham wore a bikini top to fancy red carpet events.

Amazingly, Posh always managed to make it look super sophisticated, which is why this trend definitely deserves a nod in the film.

3. Leopard print everything



Mel B on stage (Andrew Timms/PA)

If Scary was your favourite of the Spices, you probably spent a disproportionate amount of your youth in a pair of leopard-print flares.

Always a maverick, Mel B rarely stopped there though. She was known to wear double or even triple leopard print in one outfit, and her loyalty to the print never waned over the years.

We’re hoping to see plenty of double-breasted leopard-print trouser suits on Scary’s animated character in the film.

4. Minidresses



The Spice Girls pose outside the Martinez Hotel in Cannes (Neil Munns/PA)

Baby’s outfits were truly everything. We copied her pigtails, her boots and her crazy-short minidresses at every school disco, much to the displeasure of our parents.

When it comes to nailing the Spice Girls’ look, the pinker and the shorter the hemline, the better. Take note, Hollywood.

5. Athleisure



Mel C in her football kit (PA)

Hands up if you owned a pair of Kappa tracksuit bottoms with poppers that undid to the thigh? Our love for these were inspired by Sporty Spice, who had a distinctive image right from the early days of the band.

From football shirts to her silver Nike AirMax trainers, Sporty was the least classically feminine of the all the band, but probably the most on-trend for 2019. Let’s hope we see plenty of her go-faster stripes in our cinemas next year.

