Video: Take a look at how CBD products can plump your skin and make your hair shine

11th Jun 19 | Beauty

This London salon incorporates the non-psychoactive ingredient into its beauty treatments.

50059e1c-794a-4a42-b1fd-ba31ad0186be

CBD is a buzzword in the beauty industry for a reason. Even though research into its long-term benefits are in the early stages, many beauty aficionados agree that it’s definitely a good ingredient to add to your repertoire.

Don’t make the mistake of confusing CBD (cannabidiol) with marijuana; don’t worry, it’s legal and not pyschoactive. Yes, the two come from the same plant, but no – putting on some CBD face cream won’t get you high.

Major brands like Milk Makeup and Kiehl’s are jumping on the CBD bandwagon and producing their own products containing the ingredient, because of the touted benefits, which range from soothing rosacea and dry skin, to helping clear up acne.

It’s not just your skin which might benefit, but also your hair – which is why salons like Live True London have launched CBD-infused hair masks, alongside similar facials.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Men’s Health Week: 5 often overlooked health issues men should never ignore

Love Island viewers fed up with Amber’s ‘old’ comments
Love Island viewers fed up with Amber’s ‘old’ comments

Love Island newcomer ruffles feathers
Love Island newcomer ruffles feathers

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC cage fight

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

‘Mental and physical health are so equal’: Katie Piper on why everyone needs a strong support system

‘Mental and physical health are so equal’: Katie Piper on why everyone needs a strong support system
Lil Nas X threatens to displace Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber from number one

Lil Nas X threatens to displace Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber from number one
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
As Love Island’s Yewande opens up about her trypophobia – what is the condition and do you have it?

As Love Island’s Yewande opens up about her trypophobia – what is the condition and do you have it?
As Love Island’s Yewande opens up about her trypophobia – what is the condition and do you have it?

Men’s Health Week: 5 often overlooked health issues men should never ignore