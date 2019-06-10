6 cool collections to help you celebrate Pride in style

These rainbow coloured ranges help to raise money for good causes.

June is Pride month, the global event that commemorates the Stonewall riots and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

This year marks a significant anniversary – 50 years since the riots in New York City – and once again there will be Pride parades held in towns and cities all over the UK and Ireland during the summer.

Between now and September, more than 85 events will see people coming together to celebrate equality and recognise the influence that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people have had around the world.

While there is no official dress code, multi-coloured clothing is embraced by many attendees, mirroring the rainbow flag – the most recognisable symbol of the movement. And now retailers are showing their support with specially designed Pride collections.

A percentage of profits from sales of these ranges goes to LGBTQ+ charities, so you can get kitted out for your local parade and donate to a good cause at the same time.

Ready to pick your rainbow get-up? Here are six of the best Pride fashion collections…

1. Pretty Little Thing

From rainbow stripe jackets and jeans to black and white unisex slogan tees, Pretty Little Thing’s huge Pride collection has something for everyone, and 100% of profits will go to Pride charities across the UK.

(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

Pretty Little Thing Unisex Multi Tie Dye Oversized T-shirt, £18

2. Boohoo

Every item in Boohoo’s Pride collection, from hoodies and tracksuits to tees and hats, is unisex, with 10% of profits being donated to LGBT Foundation and OutRight Action.

(Boohoo/PA)

Boohoo Pride Shirt & Short Set With Unity Print, £35

3. ASOS

For its 2019 Pride collection, ASOS has teamed up with GLAAD for a range which features men’s, women’s, curve and plus. All profits will go the charity which works to promote LGBTQ acceptance.

(ASOS/PA)

ASOS Design x GLAAD Curve Sleeveless T-shirt with Tour Print, £16

4. Hollister

Featuring slogan tees and tanks, shorts and slider sandals, Hollister’s Pride collection is a super sporty affair. This year, the company will donate up to £19,500 to American charity GSLEN.

(Hollister/PA)

Hollister Pride Tee Heather Grey, £19

5. River Island

River Island is teaming up with Ditch The Label for the second year running, with £3 from each item in its trendy Pride collection going to the anti-bullying charity.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Multi Coloured Snake Print Pride Zip Shirt, £32

6. Eastpak

Eastpak has produced a capsule collection of four bags with rainbow trims to celebrate Pride, with a portion of proceeds going to ILGA (the International Lesbian, Gay, Transgender and Intersex Association).

(Eastpak/PA)

Eastpak Padded Pak’r Rainbow Glass Backpack, £85

