Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth

8th Jun 19 | Beauty

The Duchess of Sussex appeared at Trooping the Colour.

Trooping the Colour

The Duchess of Sussex did make an appearance to present her new baby, Archie, alongside the Duke of Sussex on March 8, but since then, she’s been relatively quiet. And who can blame her? Few new mums would want to be out and about having their picture taken immediately postpartum.

But today, Meghan took a break from maternity leave to attend the Trooping the Colour celebrations, the traditional summer event held in honour of the Queen’s official birthday.

Trooping the Colour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make their way along The Mall to Buckingham Palace, in London, after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her official birthday (PA)

She appeared alongside Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall (in fresh mint green) and the Duchess of Cambridge (in a pale yellow tailored ensemble), wearing a chic navy dress by Givenchy with structured white panels, and a matching navy coat with cropped sleeves.

For her first day back at work, and just a month after having a baby, it was a pretty spectacular look – and we’re very much in love with that Noelle Stewart hat and those diamond earrings too.

Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time