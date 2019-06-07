12 of the best grooming gifts for Father’s Day

Is your dad the kind of guy who takes pride in his appearance, is always perfectly groomed and freshly scented?

If that sounds like your old man, then listen up, because we’ve got all the gift ideas you need for Father’s Day on June 16.

From luxury selections to bargain buys, here are a dozen presents perfect for dapper dads…

Shaving and beard-grooming essentials

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Shaving Cream, and 2 in 1 Moisturiser for Face and Beard
(Chanel/PA)

1. Chanel Bleu de Chanel Shaving Cream, £43, and 2 in 1 Moisturiser for Face and Beard, £39

New in the Bleu de Chanel range, this shaving cream and moisturiser leave skin smooth, soft and smelling of the iconic cedar-based scent.

L'Oreal Barber Club Complete Care Gift Set
(L’Oreal/PA)

2. L’Oreal Barber Club Complete Care Gift Set, £20.99 (was £29.99), Argos

For fuzzy-faced fathers, this quartet has everything he needs to whip his whiskers into shape; beard wash, oil, styling cream and a cute little comb.

Marks and Spencer Dermot O'Leary Bergamot & Basil Post Shave Balm
(Marks & Spencer/PA)

3. Marks & Spencer Dermot O’Leary Bergamot & Basil Post Shave Balm, £15

The latest addition to Dermot O’Leary’s excellent M&S skincare range is a soothing balm that comes with a citrus blast of bergamot and leafy basil undertones.

Sensational scents

Diesel Spirit of the Brave Eau de Toilette
(Diesel/PA)

4. Diesel Spirit of the Brave Eau de Toilette, £47 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop

Just launched by Diesel, Spirit of the Brave is expected to become summer’s biggest blockbuster men’s fragrance. Created with Neymar Jr, the bottle of the fresh, woody scent is inspired by the footballer’s most famous tattoo.

Molton Brown Geranium Nefertem Eau de Toilette
(Molton Brown/PA)

5. Molton Brown Geranium Nefertum Eau de Toilette, £45 for 50ml

Don’t let the name fool you – this isn’t a floral fragrance at all. The androgynous cologne falls into the ‘chypre’ (woody) category with notes of green fig leaf and warm sandalwood bolstering the geranium heart.

Roberto Cavalli Uomo Eau de Toilette
(Roberto Cavalli/PA)

6. Roberto Cavalli Uomo Eau de Toilette, £27.99 for 100ml (was £64), The Perfume Shop

The Perfume Shop has got more than 10 amazing offers on men’s fragrance from now until June 16. Our pick? Roberto Cavalli Uomo – an expensive-smelling scent scent if ever there was one – is now less than half price.

Skincare selections

Liberty London For Men Who Moisturise Grooming Kit
(Liberty London/PA)

7. Liberty London For Men Who Moisturise Grooming Kit, £75

Worth a massive £178, this luxury array from the iconic department store contains five full-size products from cult brands like Kiehl’s and Omorovicza, plus two travel minis, all housed in a stylish Liberty London print gift box.

Elemis The Luxury Travel Collection For Him
(Elemis/PA)

8. Elemis The Luxury Travel Collection For Him, £45

For the jet-setting dad who is always hopping on a plane, upgrade his wash bag with this chic set from Elemis. The navy pouch comes with five travel essentials; face wash, shave gel, body wash, moisturiser and soothing muscle gel.

James Read Hydra Tan Mist for Men
(James Read/PA)

9. James Read Hydra Tan Mist for Men, £20, LookFantastic

Is your pops a sun worshipper? Give him the gift of a glow all year round, with James Read Hydra Tan Mist, the manliest self-tan we’ve ever seen.

Grooming gift sets

Lush Dear John Gift Set
(Lush/PA)

10. Lush Dear John Gift Set, £39.95

Not only is this a very cool quartet of the Dear John scent, bath bomb, shower gel, and a coffee shampoo bar, there’s also a sweet story behind the set – it was created by Lush co-founder Mark Constantine as an ode to his long-lost father.

Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Men's Ginger and Lime Luxury Grooming Trio Gift Set
(Baylis & Harding/PA)

11. Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Men’s Ginger and Lime Luxury Grooming Trio Gift Set, £13.50 (was £15), Amazon

This invigorating and affordable trio of shower gel, shampoo and aftershave balm (all sized 200ml or more) is fragranced with zesty ginger and lime.

Gillette Mach 3 Limited Edition 2 Giftset
(Gillette/PA)

12. Gillette Mach 3 Limited Edition 2 Giftset, £10.98, Superdrug

How adorable is this? A limited edition offering from Gillette, the Mach 3 gift box comes with a razor, stand, two extra blades and a gift box emblazoned with the cutest ‘thank you dad’ illustration.

