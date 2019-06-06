11 fashionable Father’s Day gifts for your daddy cool

Father’s Day isn’t far off – it’s Sunday June 16 in case you haven’t got the date in your diary – and after all they do for us, don’t you think our dads deserve more than just a card and a hug on their special day?

This year, why not give pops a trendy treat in the form of clothes or accessories from one of his favourite brands – or introduce him to a stylish new label?

(Galago Joe/PA)

From T-shirts to trainers, here are 11 gift ideas that will make dad’s day…

1. Help for Heroes Navy ‘Warriors’ Cotton T-Shirt, £16, Debenhams

(Help for Heroes/PA)

Not only are all the T-shirts in Debenhams’ new Help for Heroes range subtly stylish with sporty retro prints and classic colours, all profits from their sales go to the charity that supports wounded British servicemen and women.

2. M&Co Men’s Boat Print Polo Collar Shirt, currently reduced to £15.40 from £22; Boy’s Boat Print Polo Collar Shirt, £12

(M&Co/PA)

How cute are these ‘mini me’ duo sets? Available in a range of prints, they’re perfect if you’re buying for your baby daddy rather than your old man.

3. Galago Joe Gorilla Mint and Navy Shorts, £75

(Galago Joe/PA)

Another stylish charity buy, Galago Joe wildlife collection swim shorts help to raise money for three animal charities. Buy this primate print pair and 10% of profits will go to The Gorilla Organisation.

4. Dune Oblique Navy Barrel Holdall Bag, £65

(Dune/PA)

Sporty and chic, this navy holdall with red and white trim is ideal if papa is a frequent flyer or a regular at the gym.

5. Land’s End Men’s Turkish Terry Bath Robe Deep Claret, £60 (plus £3.50 for monogram)

(Land’s End/PA)

Does your dad love to lounge around with the Sunday papers every weekend? Then why not upgrade his dressing gown with a luxe monogrammed edition? For £3.50 extra, you can get his initials or name embroidered on a fluffy Land’s End robe, with a choice of four fabric colours.

6. Lee Black Seasonal Short Sleeve Shirt, £60

(Lee/PA)

For fathers who love to bust out their brightest clothing as soon as the sun shines, a Hawaiian style short-sleeved shirt from Lee, available in three floral patterns, will be just the ticket.

7. Hurley Burley Secret Message Leather Bolt Clasp Bracelet, £24

(Hurley Burley/PA)

Combining a manly leather and metal bolt design with an adorable message – ‘my dad, my friend, my hero’ is shown here, but you can choose your own – this bracelet will melt even the toughest dad’s heart.

8. River Island Stone RI Cross Body Bag, £18; Dark Green Short Sleeve Utility Shirt, £25; Green Tank Vest, £8; Light Brown Skinny Chino Shorts, £22

(River Island/PA)

As any fashion-conscious father will know, the only accessory to be seen in this season is a streetwear crossbody bag, and River Island has got the coolest stone-coloured design.

9. Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro Smartwatch Black, £214.99, Amazon

(Mobvoi/PA)

A stylish timepiece with tons of smart features, like a heart monitor for tracking fitness and Google Pay for wireless payments on the go, the Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro has everything the tech-savvy dad needs. Also, it’s 15% off from 10-16 June on Amazon, so you’ll be able to snap it up a bit cheaper then.

10. T-Lab C90 T-shirt, £29

(T-Lab/PA)

The latest collection from independent label T-Lab includes graphic designs like this cool throwback cassette motif screen printed in the UK on a 100% cotton tee.

11. Lacoste Lerond Trainers with Side Stripe in Navy Leather, £70, ASOS

(Lacoste/PA)

Slicker than your average kicks, these navy leather Lacoste trainers with side stripe detailing won’t be going out of style any time soon.

