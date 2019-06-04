There was a serious 70s disco vibe on the CFDA Awards red carpet

The excess of feathers and sequins appeared to be in honour of legendary designer Bob Mackie, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Just because awards season, the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival are behind us, doesn’t mean the red carpets stop coming. Major fashion moments happen all-year round – like Monday night, which saw the CFDA Awards.

Organised by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, it might seem like an insular event for the fashion it-crowd, but is actually an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the biggest and brightest – with the help of big names like Jennifer Lopez and Cher.

Bob Mackie at the CFDA Awards (Evan Agostini/AP)

The red carpet saw all manner of opulent outfits, but there was one particular trend that stood out: A disco-loving nod to the Seventies.

It was particularly appropriate as the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Bob Mackie – the designer shot to fame in the 1970s dressing stars like Diana Ross and Cher.

Bob Mackie and Diana Ross in 2001 (Stan Honda/PA)

He became known for his use of sequins, costumey designs and, of course, taking any opportunity to show off Cher’s washboard abs.

Even if you don’t think you’re familiar with Mackie, you’ll definitely recognise some of his work – for example, in 1986 he created a showgirl-inspired look for Cher to wear to the Oscars, complete with a feathered headdress, beading and a whole lot of midriff.

Or what about the 1974 nearly-naked dress Cher wore to the Met Gala? Another collaboration with Mackie that went down in history, and helped inspire Kim Kardashian’s outfit to the same event in 2015.

Mackie has designed for a lot of famous faces over his long career, but will be best remembered for helping define Cher’s style – so his old friend sent in a video message to pay tribute to him.

With such an important, influential designer being honoured at the awards, it made perfect sense for celebrities to hit the red carpet in Seventies style.

Winnie Harlow (Evan Agostini/AP)

Model Winnie Harlow took a leaf out of Mackie’s showgirl playbook and wore a royal purple outfit with multiple feather boas trailing off her.

Bella Hadid (Evan Agostini/AP)

Bella Hadid went for an uber-glam interpretation in a black halterneck dress from the Michael Kors Collection, ticking both major boxes: Sequins and feathers.

Model Halima Aden wore a maroon leather coat from the recent collaboration between Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger – Aden also walked in the fashion show for this collection, which was inspired by the Seventies and featured icons of the era, like Grace Jones and Beverly Johnson.

JLo (Evan Agostini/AP)

The event was undoubtedly star-studded, but the woman of the night was Jennifer Lopez. Following in the footsteps of David Bowie and Beyoncé, she was awarded the Fashion Icon Award.

JLo (Evan Agostini/AP)

For the occasion, JLo chose an electric orange outfit by Ralph Lauren featuring sequins and a full skirt. The flash of her extremely toned abs definitely seems like an homage to some of Cher’s most iconic Seventies looks – but then again, it could also be JLo wanting to show off her six pack, and fair enough.

