Melania Trump dons custom Dolce & Gabbana to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace

The First Lady is as glamorous as ever on the state visit to the UK.

It’s only day one of Donald and Melania Trump’s state visit to the UK and already the First Lady has treated us to three different outfits.

That is, if you count the London-inspired Gucci dress she wore to board Air Force One last night, featuring landmarks such as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

The Trumps board the plane to in Washington DC (Alex Brandon/AP)

Next came a printed pussy-bow blouse and navy skirt and jacket when the couple touched down this morning at Stansted Airport.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Now, Melania has debuted another ensemble while visiting Buckingham Palace, a custom white dress with navy collar and belt by Dolce & Gabbana.

The outfit was accessorised with a matching hat created by Herve Pierre – her personal designer and wardrobe adviser – and navy blue high heels.

Trump and Melania are welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II (Yui Mok/PA)

The President and First Lady were greeted by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall before meeting the Queen for a ceremonial welcome.

Camilla also chose a white dress and hat for the occasion, pairing it with cream and light brown accessories and pearl jewellery to complement her three-quarter sleeve dress.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Melania Trump (Toby Melville/PA)

While some people praised Melania’s outfit on social media, others think she’s taking her homage to Britain a bit too far, comparing her to Mary Poppins or Eliza Doolittle from the film My Fair Lady.

“Tuned in to see Melania’s costume. While I was thinking she’d go for revolutionary style circa 1776, she opted for Eliza Doolittle, post grammar lessons,” wrote Lminnis0128 on Twitter.

@FLOTUS What’s with Melania’s outfit. Looks like Mary Poppins. — Lisa Sowieja (@lisa_sowieja) June 3, 2019

Looks like @FLOTUS Melania Trump has tried to adopt British stereotypes so she does not offend anybody by dressing like Mary Poppins #TrumpUKVisit — Peter Gawthorpe (@Peterhg188) June 3, 2019

Similar comparisons were made when the Duchess of Sussex wore a black and white outfit to Royal Ascot last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (Steve Parsons/PA)

Some people criticised Melania for choosing Dolce & Gabbana, given that the designers are Italian (it’s customary to choose British fashion labels for a state visit).

Plus, the duo faced a backlash last year over a widely criticised ad campaign featuring a Chinese model struggling to eat Italian food with chopsticks. They’ve also previously come under fire when Domenico Dolce called babies born via IVF “synthetic children” and said he opposed same sex couples adopting.

It’s pride month and Melania chose to wear Dolce and Gabbana LOL — Susannah🤷🏼‍♀️ (@myname_too_long) June 3, 2019

While some designers (many of them American) have said they won’t dress the First Lady, in protest at her husband’s political policies, it seems Dolce & Gabbana are creating bespoke pieces for Melania.

The state visit continues tonight with a state banquet at the Palace, so we can expect another stylish display by Melania this evening.

