Want healthier hair and brighter skin? Here’s why you should be adding coffee to your beauty routine

A shot of caffeine could boost more than just your energy levels, says Katie Wright.

As any coffee addict will tell you, there’s nothing like that first steaming cup of joe in the morning to shake you out of your zombie-like state.

But did you know java juice can work wonders for your skin and hair, too?

Unfortunately, we can’t say that sipping on an iced latte is going to help your complexion – in fact, it might have the opposite effect, because coffee makes you dehydrated and could affect your sleep, both of which are detrimental when it comes to skin – but adding caffeine-containing products to your beauty regime can have a very positive effect.

And now there are a wealth of freshly brewed products and brands putting the focus on go-juice.

Here’s how coffee can boost your beauty, and the best new products to try…

Thicker hair

“Most of the patients that I see in my hair health clinics are looking for more volume in their hair,” says leading trichologist Eva Proudman who is working with Dr Organic.

“The best way to achieve this is to ensure you try and maintain a healthy scalp, which is the growing medium for the hair.”

That’s where coffee comes in – caffeine can improve blood flow and stimulation to the scalp, necessary to promote healthy hair growth.

“Caffeine provides powerful stimulation to the scalp’s microcirculation and also encourages keratinocytes to increase leading to the production of keratin, the main protein found in the hair,” Proudman explains.

So swap your regular shampoo and conditioner for a coffee duo or try a hair mask if your locks are feeling less than lustrous.

Dr Organic Organic Coffee Stimulating Shampoo and Conditioner, £7.99 each, Holland & Barrett

Herbal Essences Bio Renew Arabica Coffee Shampoo and Conditioner, £2.97 each (were £5.99), Superdrug

Hello Jo Pack of Power Hair Masks, £15 for three

Brighter complexion

Another benefit of coffee is that it is packed with antioxidants, a key skincare ingredient.

These naturally occurring vitamins and minerals protect against the nasty free radicals (found in things like pollution and cigarette smoke) that damage your skin, so adding a shot of coffee through a serum could help to brighten your complexion.

“We extract the oil from used coffee grounds to create an organic face serum,” explain the founders of UpCircle, Anna and William Brightman.

“The coffee oil is rich in linoleic acid, promoting collagen and elastin production to keep skin supple.”

There’s some evidence to suggest that caffeine itself is an antioxidant and that it can have a de-puffing effect, which is why it’s said to be particularly effective in under-eye patches or sheet masks.

UpCircle Organic Face Serum with Coffee Oil, £14.99

Hello Jo Bright Eyes Jelly Masks, £20 for 30 pairs

Smoother skin

Combining the antioxidant benefits of caffeine with the exfoliating effects of ground beans, a coffee scrub will gently slough away dead skin cells.

Use two or three times a week on your face or body to reveal brighter, smoother skin.

The Base Body Co Coffee + Peppermint Coffee Scrub, £15.99

PHB Ethical Beauty Coffee Bean Scrub & Mask, £16

