Melania Trump touches down in London in a red, white and blue outfit

Her first ensemble for the state visit seems to be a particularly patriotic one.

Melania Trump is known for her carefully curated wardrobe, and her first outfit for the presidential state visit to the UK is no exception.

On Monday morning the Trumps touched down at Stansted Airport, and the First Lady wore a pencil skirt, matching blazer and a white pussy-bow blouse. It’s probably not a coincidence she choose the colours of the American flag: red, white and blue. The blouse looks to have medals printed at the breast, which could be seen as a nod to the military.

On social media, people were quick to praise the sleek ensemble.

However, as with anything to do with fashion (and politics) others had some criticism – namely, that the First Lady’s outfit looked like that of cabin crew.

There were also some quibbles at the fact she didn’t put her arms through her coat’s sleeves.

The ‘shoulder draping’ trend, or wearing a coat like a cape, became a big trend a couple of years ago and it looks to still be going strong. The First Lady has done it countless times, Kim Kardashian West is a fan and even Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been seen with her coat over her shoulders.

Unfortunately, a windy day in London wasn’t ideal conditions for a pussy-bow blouse.

This outfit was a change from what Melania wore when she boarded the plane near Washington DC on Sunday night, in a dress which paid homage to London.

The Gucci dress – which you can buy from Farfetch for £2,650 – had an orange and green print with iconic scenes from the country’s capital, including Big Ben and Tower Bridge.

Last time the First Lady was in London she paid tribute to the country’s style scene – at one point wearing a striped dress by Victoria Beckham.

Her sartorial decisions occasionally err into controversy. Last year, when she wore a Zara jacket with the words, “I really don’t care, do u?” on the back. The Trumps will be in London for a three day visit, and during this time there will no doubt be a lot of attention paid to what the First Lady wears.

