Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races

31st May 19 | Beauty

Katie Wright checks out the sartorial action from the event.

Investec Derby Festival 2019 – Ladies Day – Epsom Downs Racecourse

As well exciting horse races like the Coronation Cup, today the Epsom Derby offered fashion fans the chance to peruse the racegoers, too, as spectators donned their finest frocks and hats for Ladies Day.

Competition is fierce at Epsom, because Grandstand and Queen’s Stand Enclosure ticket holders are entitled to enter the Style Awards, which determines the best dressed men and women at the festival.

Prizes include a seven-night holiday in Mauritius for two and a year’s supply of clothing from sponsor Chi Chi London, so it pays to make an effort.

Entrants must adhere to the strict dress code, of course, which in the Queen’s Stand means a jacket, collar and tie for men, while women must wear a hat or fascinator. No jeans, denim or trainers are allowed.

Racegoers didn’t disappoint today, with a host of incredible hats and bold outfits.

Who do you think should take top prize in the Style Awards?

To help you decide, here are some of the most memorable millinery and fabulous fashions from Epsom Ladies Day 2019…

Camilla Baines during Ladies Day of the 2019 Invested Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, Epsom.
(Simon Cooper/PA)

Butterflies were a recurring theme when it came to millinery, with some of the most elaborate headpieces bursting with the beautiful winged insects.

Anna Gilder during Ladies Day of the 2019 Invested Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, Epsom.
(Simon Cooper/PA)
Rebecca Johnson during Ladies Day of the 2019 Invested Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, Epsom.
(Steve Parsons/PA)

Floral designs were also very popular – many bright, saucer-style hats were decorated with rose, poppy and orchid embellishments.

Ilda di Vico (left), Natasha Smile, and Katie Houghton during Ladies Day of the 2019 Invested Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, Epsom.

April Tucker, Camilla Baines, Jessica Rea Millenary, and Lucy Nicholls during Ladies Day of the 2019 Invested Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, Epsom.
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Maria Zherebtsova during Ladies Day of the 2019 Invested Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, Epsom.
(Simon Cooper/PA)

Others chose more modern floral designs for their hats.

Ana Pribylova (left) during Ladies Day of the 2019 Invested Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, Epsom.
(John Walton/PA)

Style Awards judge Vogue Williams chose a trendy satin headband for her top off her lemon yellow ensemble.

Vogue Williams during Ladies Day of the 2019 Invested Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, Epsom.
(Steve Parsons/PA)

Another fashion-forward choice, turban style hats have been making a comeback recently.

Lucy Nicholls arrives during Ladies Day of the 2019 Invested Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, Epsom.
(Simon Cooper/PA)

© Press Association 2019

