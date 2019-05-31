Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races

Katie Wright checks out the sartorial action from the event.

As well exciting horse races like the Coronation Cup, today the Epsom Derby offered fashion fans the chance to peruse the racegoers, too, as spectators donned their finest frocks and hats for Ladies Day.

Competition is fierce at Epsom, because Grandstand and Queen’s Stand Enclosure ticket holders are entitled to enter the Style Awards, which determines the best dressed men and women at the festival.

Prizes include a seven-night holiday in Mauritius for two and a year’s supply of clothing from sponsor Chi Chi London, so it pays to make an effort.

Entrants must adhere to the strict dress code, of course, which in the Queen’s Stand means a jacket, collar and tie for men, while women must wear a hat or fascinator. No jeans, denim or trainers are allowed.

Racegoers didn’t disappoint today, with a host of incredible hats and bold outfits.

Who do you think should take top prize in the Style Awards?

To help you decide, here are some of the most memorable millinery and fabulous fashions from Epsom Ladies Day 2019…

(Simon Cooper/PA)

Butterflies were a recurring theme when it came to millinery, with some of the most elaborate headpieces bursting with the beautiful winged insects.

(Simon Cooper/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

Floral designs were also very popular – many bright, saucer-style hats were decorated with rose, poppy and orchid embellishments.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Simon Cooper/PA)

Others chose more modern floral designs for their hats.

(John Walton/PA)

Style Awards judge Vogue Williams chose a trendy satin headband for her top off her lemon yellow ensemble.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

Another fashion-forward choice, turban style hats have been making a comeback recently.

(Simon Cooper/PA)

© Press Association 2019