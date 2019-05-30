Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?

You should be doing it twice a day, and technique really is everything.

When you’ve got 136 million followers on Instagram, you can be sure that people are going to be closely watching everything you do. Such is the case for Kylie Jenner, and her recent launch of Kylie Skin has come under intense scrutiny.

First it was the walnut scrub, which Jenner called “my secret to a fresh face” – but unfortunately fans and dermatologists weren’t quite so keen, saying that walnuts can be too abrasive to the skin.

walnut face scrub. my secret to a fresh face. xo, Kylie pic.twitter.com/zRPwqKv0HA — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 14, 2019

Now, Jenner’s skincare techniques are coming under the microscope – namely, how she washes her face.

morning and night ???? pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

Sure, the video is short and heavily filtered so it’s hard to know exactly what’s going on, but people have some serious notes about how Jenner is washing her face.

The main criticisms seem to be the fact she’s not massaging the cleanser in for long enough, and when she wipes it off with a towel there looks to be make-up residue – could it be that Jenner isn’t fully taking her make-up off? Even if you don’t know much about skincare, that is pretty much the golden rule.

Then still had makeup on the towel!!! — Amber B. (@__cocca) May 29, 2019

lol why did kylie fake wash her face like that? you are supposed to take the cleanser and rub it in circles for at least 1 minute. — . (@DianaBruceBarry) May 29, 2019

@LaBeautyologist I just watched Kylie wash her face on the Gram with her new foaming wash. It was all fine until she stopped washing after NINE seconds. ???????? #60SecondRule — delanie jane (@delaniejanedoe) May 29, 2019

Whether Jenner’s video had you raging or you didn’t really see the problem, it still begs the question: how should you really be washing your face? Obviously, we had to turn to the experts to find out.

Dr Preema Vig, medical director of the Dr Preema London Clinic, does agree that a few seconds of cleansing won’t quite do the trick.

“Pull your hair back and wet your face with warm water and then apply the cleanser to your face in a circular motion for thirty seconds to one minute. You should then wash the cleanser off with warm water or a facial cloth that has been soaked in warm water,” she advises.

“Avoid scrubbing your face too hard to ensure you are not irritating your skin. You should wash your face first thing in the morning to remove any bacteria that has occurred overnight and last thing at night to remove make-up and dirt.”

Meanwhile, aesthetic ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Sabrina Shah-Desai, thinks people need to pay closer attention to protecting their eyes.

“When cleansing your face, do not use regular cleanser on the eye area,” she says. “You should remove your eye make-up before cleansing with a cotton pad and gently swipe across your lash line and make short downward motions to avoid irritating or pulling on the skin.”

So there you have it – we can all agree that Jenner wasn’t cleansing her face for long enough, and now we have the top tips for the perfect face wash. But don’t worry too much – most of us don’t have thousands of people critiquing every stage of our skincare routine.





