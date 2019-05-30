You can now buy a Hermes fishing set â€“ if youâ€™ve got Â£17,000 going spare

If you thought a monogrammed Hermes Birkin bag was the height of customised sophistication, think again.

As part of its ‘Bespoke Objects’ arm, the French fashion house has created, for the first time, a fully functioning fishing set, complete with rod, flies, and a wicker ‘creel’ bag – and it can be yours for around £17,000.

Axel de Beaufort, director of design and engineering, explains how the project came about: “The objects centred around fishing were thought up following a special orders competition sent to stores around the world entitled ‘Mon reve Hermes’ – my Hermes dream. A store in Japan asked us to come up with a fishing set.

“It was fun for us to work on these kinds of objects because, obviously, at Hermes our trade isn’t exactly geared to designing fishing equipment.”

After deciding on the three items that would form the fishing collection, the Paris based creative team then went about finding the right specialist craftspeople to help complete the project.

“In this instance we had to find a partner who makes rods and another that makes creels, and we had to figure out how to design the flies. All of that inspired us a lot,” de Beaufort says.

The rod, costing around £7,500, is made from sycamore wood with three flax fibre strands and a rooster feather on top.

A creel is a traditional waterproof wicker basket in which the day’s catch is kept. Hermes used a rare weaving technique and water resistant leather to create the blue and red basket, priced at around £9,500.

The one-off rod and basket are now on sale in the Hermes store in Sydney, Vogue Australia reports, or you could commission your own set from Hermes.

De Beaufort says that even if the basket isn’t used on fishing expeditions, the project stayed true to traditional crafting techniques: “Even if, in the end, I think the bags we created will serve a different purpose, they were designed to be used for fishing, with the right materials.

“We noticed, especially when creating the flies, that there was real craftsmanship at work – very artisanal, very precise, very similar to our approach.”

Plus, the custom creation was an interesting challenge for the team, one that suited the Hermes approach.

“Seeing these people make flies reminded me a lot of our our artisans and sadlers who are meticulous, who are exacting,” de Beaufort concluds.

“There were echoes, definitely. That’s why, in the end, we managed to create a different universe in our own spirit.”

© Press Association 2019