4 beachwear trends that are going to be hot this summer

Wherever you’re going on holiday, here’s how to style your beach look, says Katie Wright

So, you’ve got your holiday swimwear sorted. You’ve found the bikini that shows off your pins to perfection, or the swimsuit that expertly smooths your curves.

Now you’ll be needing some cool cover-ups to take you from beach to bar – and beyond.

Not a problem – because this year’s holiday fashion collections are better than ever, offering stylish options for your summer getaway, whether that’s a fortnight in Florida, a beach club break in Ibiza or a staycation on the south coast.

Here are four beachwear trends to rock this summer…

1. Animal print

The fabulously fierce print trend is still going strong, so stock up on safari style sarongs, zebra kaftans and leopard cover-ups, adding gold-toned sandals and jewellery for a luxe touch.

(Next/PA)

Next Monochrome Zebra Print Kaftan, £34

(Wolf and Whistle/PA)

Wolf and Whistle Brown Eco Leopard Bikini Top, £25; Leopard Wrap Beach Skirt, £26

(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Leopard Print Beach Dress, £27.99

2. Boho brights

Boho beachwear doesn’t only have to come in subdued hues – try pom-pom and lace-edged dresses in sunset colours and team with a Seventies-style straw bag.

(Pure Collection/PA)

Pure Collection Laundered Linen Pintuck Beach Dress, £90 (other items, stylist’s own)

(Figleaves/PA)

Figleaves Newport Woven Kaftan Dress, £28

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Broderie Anglais Beach Shorts, £26

3. White

An all-white beach look never fails to look chic. Keep it classic with a flowing maxi dress or a mannish shirt dress – the latter works particularly well with Riviera style navy swimwear.

(Hush/PA)

Hush Joline Lace Dress, £89; Delaford Heels, £139; Round Panama Hat, £79; Sea Pearl Pendant, £54

(Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s White 3 Button Beach Dress, currently reduced to £12 from £16

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Oversized Beach Shirt, currently reduced to £17.50 from £25

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Flower Embellished Sandals, £32, Next

4. Neon

You might think neon is a bit much at home, but on hols is when you can have all the fun with fashion, so don’t be afraid to add a pop of ultra-bright yellow to your poolside wardrobe – even if it’s just a pair of sandals.

(New Look/PA)

New Look Yellow Neon Leopard Burnout Tape Trim Kaftan, currently reduced to £8 from £19.99

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Neon Animal Print Shorts, currently reduced to £17.50 from £25

(Office/PA)

Office Scuba Toe Loop Sandals Neon Yellow Leather, currently reduced to £25 from £39

