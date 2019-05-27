Talking beauty with Sir John, Beyoncé’s make-up artist who got his start in strip clubs

Despite working with everyone from Queen Bey to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sir John tells Prudence Wade he still does make-up for the ‘every girl’.

When you’re Beyoncé’s go-to make-up artist, safe to say you know more than a thing or two about beauty.

In fact, it’s not just Mrs Carter who calls upon Sir John when she needs a perfect face – he’s also favoured by the likes of Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls and Serena Williams.

Scrolling through his Instagram, it’s easy to understand why so many famous faces entrust Sir John with something as personal as their make-up – he can nail the natural glow or bring an eclectic and bright look just as easily, depending on the personality and the occasion.

When you meet Sir John – who is also the global ambassador for beauty brand ALLEVEN London – it becomes even clearer why celebs keep going back to him. To put it plainly: He’s nice. He asks questions, is charming, and doesn’t act snooty in any way – despite having some of the most famous people in the world on speed dial. It’s also worth noting that his skin really glows, which only makes you keener to know his beauty secrets.

Here’s what we learned when chatting to this legendary make-up artist…

Social media is making the industry more diverse…

The beauty industry has seen a seismic change in recent years, with brands like Fenty Beauty catering to a wider range of skin tones. Sir John loves the direction the industry is going, and gives a lot of credit to platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

“It’s not the industry [making things more diverse], it’s social media,” he explains. “It’s democratic because people on social now have voices they’ve never had, that they always should have had. It’s become so democratic that you have to listen to the audience, because if you don’t you’re done.”

So when Sir John started working with ALLEVEN, it was important for him that it catered to all skin tones. He says with a laugh: “My girls are like the every girl, so they would drag me to hell [if I promoted a brand which wasn’t diverse].”

ALLEVEN was founded by former supermodel Celia Forner, and Sir John used it on Beyoncé for her now-iconic headlining Coachella performance. It’s a line of body make-up which Sir John says he likes “because it stays put and it’s not fake tan”.

He adds: “With self-tanner, you can still see pores, varicose veins, birthmarks or mosquito bites – but this gives you a beautiful complexion.”

What he learned from working at strip clubs…

Sir John didn’t exactly have the most conventional of starts in the beauty industry. He briefly worked at the MAC make-up counters in New York, but took a break after being fired for lateness. Where he really grew his skills was at strip clubs, doing make-up for the working strippers.

This unusual background still helps him today. “I learned how to be very fast, because you have to learn speed,” he says of the high-pressure environment. “I also learned that everyone needs a piece of glamour, but glamour means something different to everyone.

“So a girl who’s on the fringe who isn’t always invited to the party – she still wants to feel glamorous in her own way. That might mean neon liner, that might not mean something posh or elegant.”

During his time at strip clubs, he formed a close bond with the women working there. Through a chance encounter with legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath, Sir John got the opportunity to go to Europe. “I went back to the club that night and was telling the girls: ‘I want to take this opportunity to go to Milan for the first time, but I don’t have the money’,” he recalls. “I had no idea that they started a jar for me and put in a few dollars every chance they had, and they raised like 2200 bucks for me in one night – and they sent me to Europe for the first time.”

Thinking back to the kindness of these women evidently still moves him, and he adds: “I still keep in contact with them today.”

Why he works in beauty…

“I grew up with a single mum, and I’m here because I want to empower girls,” Sir John says simply.

As a prominent man in the industry, he knows it’s important for him to rally around women and listen to their ideas – and that’s what he consistently tries to do. Particularly with his background working with strippers, Sir John wants to uplift women rather than judge them.

“I’m not here to shame, I’m just like go ahead and do your thing,” he says. “Get in front of it, before they get in front of you.”

© Press Association 2019