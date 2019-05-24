H&M has announced its latest incredible designer collaboration â€“ and it goes on sale tomorrow

The high street retailer has teamed up with an Italian designer known for his couture creations.

Usually, there are months of hints and hype before H&M’s designer collections are available to buy, but for its latest collaboration the retailer has pulled off a Beyonce-style instant drop, with a limited range arriving in stores and online tomorrow.

Giambattista Valli, the Italian designer known for this spectacular red carpet gowns, has been chosen to partner with the high street giant.

The full Giambattista Valli x H&M collection will launch on November 9, but nine looks and some accessories will go on sale in selected stores and on the H&M website on May 25.

(H&M/PA)

The news was announced at the amfAR gala in Cannes, with looks from the collection worn by five famous faces including model Kendall Jenner and superstar influencer Chiara Ferragni.

“I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience,” Valli said.

“The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s ‘happy moments’, to help create love stories all around the world.”

(H&M/PA)

The Paris-based designer launched his eponymous brand in 2005 and six years later presented his first couture collection.

His voluminous gowns, often created with masses of tulle in pastel and candy colours, are regularly seen on the red carpet.

For the camp themed Met Gala earlier this month, Valli dressed six stars including actors Emma Roberts and Lily Collins.

(Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The designer will be bringing his signature aesthetic to the H&M collection – the first drop features frothy gowns and cocktail dresses in white and pink for women, plus three tailored menswear looks.

Clothing prices for the selection available tomorrow start at £34.99 for a men’s top and £79.99 for a women’s skirt, rising to £399.99 for the lace dress with a train.

(H&M/PA)

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Giambattista Valli,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M. “He is the undisputed master of haute couture with a knack for the memorable silhouette.

“To be able to bring his signature styles to our customers is a dream come true. We can’t wait to see their reactions to this beautiful collection.”

