From Selena Gomezâ€™s lips to Helen Mirrenâ€™s hair â€“ the best beauty looks from Cannes 2019

23rd May 19 | Beauty

Katie Wright looks back at the hottest hair and make-up from the film festival.

France Cannes 2019 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Photo Call

Over the last 10 days, the Cannes Film Festival has delivered epic amounts of glamour and star power, as Hollywood and the fashion industry’s finest have descended on the south of France to celebrate a host of new cinema releases.

It’s not just actors who have wowed the crowds – models like Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow have pulled out all the stops (alongside their glam squads), showcasing stunning hair and make-up looks on the red carpet.

So before the festival comes to a close this weekend, let’s look back at the best beauty looks from Cannes 2019…

 
 
 
 
 
Cannt get enough of your love baby ????????

Selena Gomez’s perfect pout

Probably the most in-demand make-up artist of the festival, Hung Vanngo was responsible for Selena Gomez’s stunning make-up at the premiere of The Dead Don’t Die, in which she stars alongside a stellar cast including Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

Vanngo used Marc Jacobs Beauty to create the multi-talented singer’s look, giving Gomez the most amazing red lip with Lê Marc Lip Crème in shade Oh! Miley.

 
 
 
 
 
#SelenaGomez tonight in @louisvuitton & @bulgariofficial at the premiere of #TheDeadDontDie at Cannes Film Festivals ?????????. ???? @kateyoung ???????? @tombachik ???? @marissa.marino ???? @hungvanngo using @marcjacobsbeauty.

Margot Robbie’s braids

Margot Robbie isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to her red carpet style, but the risks always pay off.

Case in point? The cute little braids she had in her hair for a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood photocall, the perfect match for her white off-the-shoulder dress.

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 22, 2019
(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Bella Hadid’s gorgeous glow

Giving even J-Lo a run for her money, Bella Hadid was bronzed to perfection at the Rocketman premiere.

The Dior make-up ambassador was representing the brand and wearing a variety of its glow-giving base and contouring products.

Helen Mirren’s pink hair

This isn’t the first time Helen Mirren has dyed her locks pink but we love it whenever she does.

At the premiere of The Best Years of a Life, the 73-year-old actor showed off her temporary rose hue. A few days later she was back to her usual silver locks.

Actress Helen Mirren poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Best Years of a Life' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes
(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Winnie Harlow’s violet eyes

Rocking an eye-popping green and black mesh dress, Canadian model Winnie Harlow looked incredible at the Oh Mercy premiere yesterday.

The model’s purple sparkly eye make-up (and huge false eyelashes) were the perfect complement to her glamorous gown.

Model Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Oh Mercy' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 22, 2019
(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Elle and Coco’s eyeliner

It’s a tie between actor Elle Fanning and model Coco Rocha for who had the best eyeliner at Cannes.

Both went for a winged look, but Fanning’s was subtle and classic, while Rocha’s was seriously dramatic.

Jury member Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 21, 2019
(Vianney Le Caer/AP)
 
 
 
 
 
Sparkly & @ioniconran approved? ?

