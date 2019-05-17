Priyanka Chopraâ€™s Cannes graphic eyeliner is the next big beauty trend â€“ how to get the look

We get tips from a professional make-up artist, and it turns out the look isnâ€™t as complicated as you might think.

Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to bringing a lot of glamour to the red carpet, and she amped up a sequinned gown for Cannes Film Festival with a striking beauty look.

French make-up artist Morgane Martini created a graphic eye for Chopra, which is a thoroughly modern spin on the classic cat eye. It’s a bold look, which really set off the actor’s moody Roberto Cavalli black and red gown.

Graphic make-up is having something of a moment on the red carpet. Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton has consistently brought beauty to the forefront with her experimental looks. Her make-up artist Jo Baker has been posting these striking looks on Instagram, and a lot of them feature graphic eyeliner.

Even if you don’t quite have an army of professional MUAs to help get you ready before going out, the graphic make-up trend is incredibly easy to recreate yourself.

Here’s how make-up artist and beauty expert Joyce Connor thinks you should approach Chopra’s bold look, which she calls “absolutely amazing!”

1. Use a black pencil to map out the line first, and do this with a freshly sharpened pencil. Start by drawing the wing on the outer corner of the eye first, then bring the wing over the lid of your eye. The graphic line on the eyelid should be on your eyelid crease.

2. Once you’re happy with the placement of the graphic and wing, draw the line on the upper lash line from the wing towards the inner corner of your eye. The upper lash line pencil line should be on top of the lashes with no space between the lashes and the line drawn. Once you’re happy with the pencil line drawn, go over it with a liquid liner or gel liner.

3. The sharpest lines can be achieved with an angled brush and liquid or gel liners. If you have hooded eyelids, try to not look up until the liquid or gel is dry.

These are the products Connor recommends using…

(Louise Young Cosmetics/PA)

Louise Young LY24 fine liner eyeliner brush, £11.00, Louise Young Cosmetics

(Charlotte Tilbury/PA)

Charlotte Tilbury Rock n Kohl bedroom black pencil, £19.00, Charlotte Tilbury

(Make-up Atelier/PA)

Make-Up Atelier Paris waterproof gel liner in black, £13.00, Make-Up Atelier Paris

(Eyeko/PA)

Eyeko Black Magic liquid eyeliner, £16.00, Eyeko

© Press Association 2019