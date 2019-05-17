6 ways to stop your hair becoming a frizzy, faded disaster this summer

Katie Wright catches up with three industry experts, who reveal how to protect your locks whether you’re at home or abroad.

‘You look well’ is the ultimate compliment when you return from a two-week tropical holiday with a beautifully bronzed complexion.

Our skin may be glowing, but our hair? That’s usually another story.

“The sun and warmer climates can dry out the hair and cause split ends, and for many of us, leave hair frizzy and difficult to style,” says Kerry Capewell, in-house hairdresser and technical adviser for Naturtint UK.

“Summer holidays often mean time spent in the sea and the pool. Chlorine can significantly affect coloured hair, dulling blondes, reducing reds and even producing unsightly green tones.”

Don’t we know it. Plus, with summers getting hotter at home, even a staycation can result in faded, frazzled hair.

“The sun can lighten hair and, in the case of coloured hair, fade the intensity of the shade significantly,” Capewell warns.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

“Remember, if you take the time to protect your hair before and during your holiday, less time is needed to repair your hair afterwards,” she says.

Much like using sunscreen and sitting under a umbrella to protect your skin, your hair needs some TLC, too.

Here, three experts offer their advice for keeping your locks looking lush this summer…

1. Cover up

“Wear a hat as often as possible in the sun or, if you have longer hair, wear it in a bun so that much of the hair is covered,” says Capewell.

“If you’re spending time in the pool, wet your hair in the shower before you go for a swim. This ensures that the hair is saturated with unchlorinated water first.

“Oh, and be sure to rinse your hair before you settle back down on your sunbed.”

2. SPF for your strands

“In the same way you change your skincare in the warmer months, the same should apply for your haircare,” says Belle Cannan, co-founder of Salon Sloane.

“Like with our skin, the sun can also damage our hair and scalp, so I advise my clients to use styling products with an SPF for extra protection as the weather heats up.

“The new Sisley Protective Hair Fluid protects against the harmful effects of the sun, sea and chlorine and can be applied to dry or damp hair before sun exposure.”

Sally-Ann Tarver, consultant trichologist at the Cotswold Trichology Centre, advises: “Apply a nutrient rich hair oil in the morning before you head to the beach to protect your hair from the sun, sea salt and chlorine, then wash it out when you return in the afternoon.”

3. Try Co-washing

“To keep your hair extra moisturised, why not try co-washing?” says Cannan.

“This means occasionally skipping shampoo and only using a conditioner to keep hair super-hydrated.

“Or, if you’re not willing to part with your favourite shampoo, add in a deep conditioning treatment once a week to lock in moisture.”

4. Down your tools

“If you’re using heated styling tools in the evening, pop them on a lower heat as it’s less harsh and intense to the hair – a higher heat opens the cuticles, allowing essential moisture to escape,” Capewell says.

“Heat protectants, conditioning sprays and leave-in conditioners are also great, as they behave as a barrier between the hair and the heat, and restore lost moisture.”

Tarver thinks you should go one step further: “Do your hair a favour, give it a holiday away from the intense heat and leave your straighteners at home.”

5. Invest in a treatment

Whether as a preventative measure to make sure your locks are in tip-top condition before you go away, or as an SOS measure when you return, a salon strength treatment can make a huge difference.

“Investing in a hair mask is essential to help hair keep its moisture and shine, and to prevent breakage – overall, it will regenerate the hair,” says Cannan.

“Our new in-salon Hair Filler treatment is ideal for clients returning from sunshine-drenched holidays.

“It works to repair the cuticles and refills the keratin which has reduced over time, so hair is left unbelievably shiny, soft and strong, with an exquisite, polished lustre.”

6. Soothe your scalp

If, despite your best efforts, you do catch the sun and end up with a flaky scalp, coconut oil is the answer, Tarver says.

“Slather it on, rub it in and leave it on for an hour or more. When you wash your hair, the scale should just lift off.

“Shampoo your hair twice to remove the oil and clear your scalp of flakes. Combing through your conditioner before and during rinsing also helps to remove flakes from your hair.”

Buy before you fly: These protective products are like sunscreen for your hair

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo, £17.50, LookFantastic

Rita Hazan Lock and Block Protective Spray, £20, Selfridges

Naturtint Anti-Ageing CC Cream, £8.49, Holland and Barrett

Batiste Dry Shampoo & Colour Protect, £3.99, Superdrug

Philip Kingsley After-Sun Scalp Mask, £20

Sisley Protective Hair Fluid, £69

Small but mighty: These mini kits cater for all your holiday hair needs

Label.m Sun Edition Travel Collection, £24.95

Great Lengths Travel Set, £14.95, available in salons (for stockists visit greatlengthshair.co.uk)

Schwarzkopf Professional BC Bonacure Sun Protect Travel Kit, £15.70, Escentual

