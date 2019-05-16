Who is Indya Moore and why is their new Calvin Klein campaign so important?

Some of the most famous faces in the world have modelled for Calvin Klein, from Justin Bieber to Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss. Now, Indya Moore has been added to these auspicious ranks.

Moore is a transgender, non-binary model and actor, who found fame at the end of 2017 by starring in Pose – a TV show about New York ball culture in the 1980s. Even though they were born in the 90s, Moore still knows a thing or two about the ball scene – being from the Bronx and joining the House of Xtravaganza in the Noughties.

As someone who doesn’t identify as exclusively male or female, pronouns are important. Moore writes on Instagram: “I’m still navigating various levels of insecurity around the way people consume my identity,” but “In the meantime I do prefer that people use they/them pronouns to identify me.”

With Moore’s star on the rise and another major fashion campaign under their belt, here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Indya Moore?

Born in the Bronx, New York, Moore’s background is a sad one, which is unfortunately not unique for a trans person of colour. At 16 they were sex trafficked in exchange for hormones – Moore tells Elle: “I didn’t understand what sex trafficking was at the time. The language I knew was that they were, basically, my pimps. I was just a kid.”

Growing up they bounced around foster homes, spent time in prison as well as an institution, and attempted suicide. Later Moore started working as a model, joined the House of Xtravaganza which eventually led to being cast in Pose.

What’s their style like?

Moore went to their first Met Gala last week in custom Louis Vuitton (Evan Agostini/AP)

Moore is not one to sleep on their fashion choices. Instead, they’ve proved themselves time and time again to be experimental and bold – who else would be brave enough to wear a see-through Iris van Herpen creation on the red carpet?

With a distinct style, it’s not just Calvin Klein who’s come knocking – Moore’s also got the call-up from other big brands like Louis Vuitton. In fact, they became the French fashion house’s first openly trans women of colour to model for the brand.

Moore’s beauty looks are just as strong, often sporting a bold red lip or statement eyes, along with signature curls.

And what about the Calvin Klein campaign?

Last week Moore was announced as a new face of Calvin Klein’s I Speak My Truth campaign along with the likes of Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky, and now the video and images have been released. In a recent interview with Elle, Moore mentions that the pictures are topless with a subtle crotch bulge, and says: “I think that’s so important!”

Moore isn’t the only one who’s keen on the campaign – Miley Cyrus comments on one of the snaps: “I’m actually full on in love w u.”

Trans people – particularly trans people of colour – aren’t hugely visible in the media, so having famous face can do much to help the community. And it’s clear there’s a crisis with public attitudes towards trans people – in 2017/2018, the police recorded 1,651 transgender identity hate crimes, which is a 32% increase from the 2016/2017 period.

Of course, campaigns like this one won’t necessarily end violence towards trans people. However, it can help shift public perceptions and make young trans people struggling with their identity feel less alone.

