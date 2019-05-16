10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape

An expert explains how to find a one-piece that will make you feel amazing. Katie Wright finds out more.

In a recent survey, twice as many women said they would rather go to the dentist than wear a bikini on the beach.

That’s right, the dentist.

Why? Two-thirds of those questioned in the research, carried out by Figleaves, said the main problem with swimwear is that it’s not designed to flatter and support, while 55% said that shopping for it was frustrating and confidence-draining.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

With the right know-how, you can identify the type of swimwear that will boost your confidence – not deplete it – and narrow down the search when shopping.

“There are shapes to lift you, give you push-up or more cover, as well as less plunging styles, plus underwired and non-wired,” says Suzanne Pentland, swimwear expert at Freya.

Since bikinis are a no-go for so many women, we asked Pentland for her advice on the best one-pieces for flattering the four main body types.

Here’s what she had to say, along with our pick of this season’s best swimsuits…

Body type: Apple

“If you’re looking to flatter an apple shape, a swimsuit is perfect for covering your tummy area and focusing on the areas of your body which you are most confident with – like your bust or legs.

“Look for plunge-front swimsuits with convertible straps so it can be worn how you like it, over the shoulders or cross-back.”

Figleaves Sorrento Spot Bunny Tie Polka Dot Shaping Swimsuit, £40

Freya Wild Flower Flame Swimsuit, £76, John Lewis

Next Shape Enhancing Frill Swimsuit, £34

Body type: Hourglass

“If you have an hourglass, then draw attention to your perfectly proportioned shape with swimsuits that feature an all-over print and vibrant colour.

“A halter neckline with a low plunge looks great and offers support.”

White Stuff Poppy Reversible Swimsuit, £45

Seaspray Sophia Sweetheart Ruched Bandeau Swimsuit, £78

Accessorize Tie Front Lemon Spot Swimsuit, £30

Body type: Pear

“If you have a pear shape, instead of hiding your bottom with bikini shorts, flatter your shape by opting for higher cuts, designed to make your legs look longer.

“A dark or block colour swimsuit will also help to create a slimming effect and an hourglass silhouette.”

Yours Teal Ruched Mesh Swimsuit, £19.99

Laura Ashley Navy Polka Dot Ruche Swimsuit, £31.50 (was £45)

Body type: Straight

“If you have a straighter shape, you need a curve creator!

“Feminine details and frills are perfect for beautifully boosting your curves.

“Also, look out for padded foam cups to give you a great round shape, Bardot necklines and cut out detailing at the front and back, to create a gorgeous silhouette.”

Bonmarche Off Shoulder Swimsuit, £28

Figleaves Rene Plunge Low Back Frill Swimsuit, £38

