Take a look at Gigi Hadid’s first ever Burberry campaign

The 24-year-old model plays four different characters for the photoshoot.

It’s a day of firsts for Gigi Hadid and Burberry, as the model lands her first campaign for the British fashion house’s inaugural Monogram collection.

It’s a celebration of the TB monogram, which creative director Riccardo Tisci created in collaboration with graphic designer Peter Saville as a tribute to Thomas Burberry, who set up the fashion house in 1856.

The lady (Nick Knight/Burberry/PA)

The collection, which will be available in selected stores and online from May 22, features a range of clothes from jackets to trousers – all emblazoned with the TB monogram print in the house’s signature beige and dark brown colour scheme.

The girl (Nick Knight/Burberry/PA)

For the campaign imagery – captured by legendary fashion photographer Nick Knight – 24-year-old Hadid is transformed into four distinct characters: the boy, the gentleman, the girl and the lady.

It’s designed to show the range of different people who wear Burberry – although it can’t be denied that the one thing they all have in common is a certain amount of money to spend on designer clothes.

The gentleman (Nick Knight/Burberry/PA)

Of designing the new monogram, Tisci says: “When I first started at Burberry [in 2018], I spent a lot of time in the archives researching the rich history of the house. I quickly became very interested in Thomas Burberry and who he was not only as an inventor and innovator, but also who he was as a man, a husband and a father.

The boy (Nick Knight/Burberry/PA)

“When I saw an image of his initials, the design felt so special and actually very modern, so I quickly developed it into a new code for the house. It’s a symbol that not only embraces Burberry’s heritage but also feels very contemporary.”

Hadid is no stranger to the house – she made an appearance at February’s London Fashion Week to walk for Burberry’s AW19 show. However, this is the first time she’s led her own campaign.

“I have always loved and respected Riccardo’s work, and I feel so honoured and grateful that he trusted me with this project,” Hadid says.

© Press Association 2019