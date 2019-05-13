Get the look: How to recreate Emily Atack’s glamorous Bardot-inspired Baftas hair

The actor’s hairdresser explains how he styled her blonde locks for the red carpet.

Looking for summer hair inspiration? Look no further, because at last night’s TV Bafta Awards Emily Atack gave us a stunning half-up ‘do that’s perfect for parties, weddings or any other time you want to get glammed up.

The actor, who found fame in comedy series The Inbetweeners and came second in last year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, wore a red and black midi dress by upcoming label Natalie & Alanna.

Teaming the frock with black accessories, gold hoop earrings and a bold red lip, the 29-year-old was channelling a certain blonde bombshell – and her hair was designed to match.

Emily Atack attending the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Emily’s super-feminine curves and sexy playfulness are reminiscent of a young Brigitte Bardot and I wanted her hair to reflect this – with a teased and tousled touch of the Sixties,” said hair stylist and Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken O’Rourke.

French actor Bardot was known for her backcombed bouffant hair – Atack’s Baftas look was a softer version of the famous ‘do.

Brigitte Bardot in 1959 (PA)

So how was it done? As well as backcombing, Atack’s tousled tresses were achieved using a curling wand and a couple of different styling products to ensure the volume holds.

Here, O’Rourke gives us a step by step guide on how to get the look…

1. “Ensure hair is freshly washed and conditioned. Emily used Charles Worthington ColourPlex Ultra Violet Shampoo and Conditioner to limit brassiness and give her perfect cool icy blonde results.”

2. “Create texture and waves throughout the hair with a curling iron, tease and tousle with your hands and section from a centre line.”

3. “Create volume at the crown of the head with a teasing comb using Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Texturising Spray as you go – do not scrimp on this part as the volume created her is the most important part of the look!”

4. “Pull and secure the side sections of the hair at the back of the head with a clip and blow dry the fringe away from the face with a large round brush.”

5. “Set the hair with Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Perfect Finish Hair Spray.”

