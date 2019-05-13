Bafta winner Jodie Comer is fast becoming a style icon

She’s just as fashionable as the character she plays in Killing Eve.

Killing Eve cleaned up at Sunday night’s TV Baftas, winning three awards in total – including best actress for Jodie Comer, who plays the Russian assassin Villanelle.

The 26-year-old Scouse actor picked up her award in a sleek and simple plum coloured, one-shouldered Stella McCartney gown. Her left sleeve trailed to the floor, giving the impression she’s an incredibly stylish leader of a cult.

Comer at Sunday night’s TV Baftas (Matt Crossick/PA)

This is hardly the first time Comer has made a splash with her fashion choices. She rose to prominence in Doctor Foster in 2015 before becoming a household name on Killing Eve, and she’s honed a classic sense of style along the way.

Here’s how Comer has been making a name for herself, not only for her acting, but with her fashion choices too…

In buzzy brands…

At the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Comer attended the Royal Television Society Awards in a ‘Priscilla’ minidress by The Vampire’s Wife, the up-and-coming, cutting edge cult label set up by former model Susie Cave (who also happens to be married to rock star Nick Cave). Cave’s signature designs – think high necks, puffy shoulders and bell sleeves – have been worn by everyone from Keira Knightley to Florence Welch.

In classic gowns…

At the 2017 TV Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Comer can often be seen in sleek and classic gowns on the red carpet, like Sunday’s plum one. To the 2017 Baftas she wore a bright red Alberta Ferretti chiffon dress with a deep V – a simple look set off with two diamond bracelets.

At the 2016 TV Baftas (Ian West/PA)

And the year before that, she chose a white ballgown with a floral pattern – the mullet style showing off her simple silver shoes and the spaghetti straps perfect for the sunny evening.

In eclectic red carpet attire…

At the 2017 Bafta nominations party (Ian West/PA)

Just because she enjoys a plain dress every so often, doesn’t mean Comer’s not up for a bit of sartorial experimentation. At the 2017 Bafta nominations party she wore a sky-blue Temperley dress with floral stitching and a double overlay.

And to this year’s Golden Globes she put a spin on a demure black gown. Wearing Ralph & Russo, Comer’s dress was high-necked and long-sleeved, but the chiffon ruffles and sparkly accents kept it from being boring or funereal. It also worked perfectly against co-star Sandra Oh’s white outfit, with the duo really leaning into the good versus evil symbolism of their warring colours.

As Villanelle…

Comer’s character in Killing Eve, the assassin Villanelle, is fast becoming a style icon in her own right. Perhaps her most memorable outfit to date is the pink chiffon babydoll dress by Molly Goddard – the princessy and OTT nature of the outfit purposefully at odds with Villanelle’s murderous character.

Comer at Molly Goddard’s SS19 fashion show (Katie Collins/PA)

It’s not just Villanelle who’s partial to Goddard’s work, but Comer too – she went to support the designer at her SS19 show at London Fashion Week. And yes, she was wearing another pink Molly Goddard creation.

© Press Association 2019