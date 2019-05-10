As Ariana Grande is set to become the newest face of Givenchy, this is her style evolution

10th May 19 | Beauty

The high-ponytailed pop star will join the auspicious ranks of Rosamund Pike and Audrey Hepburn.

Ariana Grande announces world tour

Givenchy has attempted to create some intrigue on social media by teasing the silhouette of the newest face of the brand.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t exactly the slickest of endeavours because you can immediately tell it’s Ariana Grande. Even though the announcement was briefly overshadowed by jokes like this one…

…it wasn’t not long before people realised what a huge deal this is for the 25-year-old singer.

She’s come a long way since her Nickelodeon days, and here is the signature style we can expect Grande to bring to the house of Givenchy.

Nickelodeon beginnings…

Ariana Grande GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Grande was 16 when she shot to fame on Nickelodeon show Victorious. Considering she was a teen in the Noughties, much of her fashion choices reflected this – think waist belts, leather bubble skirts and pretty standard jeans and jumpers.

Ariana Grande GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

However, we did get a glimpse of the Grande we know today as she also favoured princess dresses and miniskirts. Sure, they were the Noughties version of what she wears now, but it was still a pretty good taste of things to come.

Pop stardom…

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2014 – London
Grande performed at the Victoria’s Secret show in 2014 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Grande released her debut album, Yours Truly, in 2013 and when her second album was released the following year, she had well and truly rid herself of her Nickelodeon image.

MTV Europe Music Awards – Show – Glasgow
Grande onstage in 2014 (Danny Lawson/PA)

This is when her fashion choices became sexier and more adult, with thigh high boots, miniskirts and matching crop tops becoming her onstage uniform. It looks like Grande got a lot of her sartorial inspirations from the Harajuku area in Tokyo, which pioneered a similar sexy-but-sweet style.

Oversized everything…

View this post on Instagram

hi baby

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

When Grande’s not wearing matching miniskirts and crop tops, she goes the other direction – massively oversized (but sometimes mixing the two together). Since launching her pop career, she’s fallen in love with jumpers, coats and jackets that don’t fit – but that’s the point.

View this post on Instagram

oh, how i missed you @marrsattacks

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Grande is known for being petite – she’s around 5ft tall – so the hoodies which swamp her only make her look tinier.

View this post on Instagram

💕💘🌌🌑♡ everyday

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Her signature look today…

Onstage, Grande has honed her look to perfection – and it’s not too far away from when she started her career. She favours skyscraper heels (most often thigh high boots), kicky miniskirts and crop tops to match. Colour schemes tend to be either pastels or black, and don’t forget a whole lot of glitter and fur.

Since she started working with stylist Law Roach (who’s behind many of Zendaya and Celine Dion’s looks), she’s been wearing a range of different designers – all in her signature look. And with this new contract, we can definitely expect to see her stepping out in a lot more Givenchy.

View this post on Instagram

loofah of the year @billboard

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

On the red carpet, her look is consistently uber girly and princessy.

Our favourite Grande fashion moment of recent times comes from February, when instead of walking the red carpet of the Grammys she took a bunch of pictures at home in a custom pale blue princess gown by Zac Posen.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Not only did she look great, but there was an extra element of sass – she skipped the Grammys due to creative difference with the organisers, but wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to show off her outfit. The dress gave off Disney vibes, which many people thought was a tribute to her late former boyfriend Mac Miller, who wrote a song about her called ‘Cinderella’

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Offstage, it’s business as usual for Grande. Think oversized hoodies as dresses, paired with thigh high stiletto boots – basically the ultimate mix of comfort and pain.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

13 fab floral finds to spruce up your space for summer

Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet
Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet

Danny Baker widely criticised after BBC sacking
Danny Baker widely criticised after BBC sacking

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help Bond women ‘feel like real people’

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Baker: The motormouth DJ sacked before by the BBC for ‘being insulting’

Danny Baker: The motormouth DJ sacked before by the BBC for ‘being insulting’
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Danny Baker’s sacking prompts some to ask why Lord Sugar was not fired

Danny Baker’s sacking prompts some to ask why Lord Sugar was not fired
Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke

Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke
Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke

13 fab floral finds to spruce up your space for summer